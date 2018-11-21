Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Brian C. Washington, 61, of Indianapolis, Ind., for burglary and using another’s check.

• Daniel F. Martinez, 27, of Gilman, for burglary and theft ($500 to $10,000).

• Robert Davis Jr., 56, of Indianapolis, Ind., for burglary and forgery.

• Travis R. Shaw, 40, of Paxton, for aggravated driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended driver’s license and possession of a controlled substance.

• Jeremy E. Holmes, 31, of Champaign, for one count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and two counts of possession/use of a weapon/firearm by a felon.

• Beth A. Swinford, 28, of Chicago, for forgery.

• Lexia J. St. John, 54, of Paxton, for possession of a stolen title/certificate and theft (less than $500).

• David L. Renfroe Sr., 48, of Gibson City, for two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

• Scott A. Ross, 60, of Paxton, for possession of a controlled substance.



Misdemeanors

• Debra L. Boma, 35, of Gibson City, for possession of a hypodermic syringe/needles.

• James A. Martinez, 30, of Gilman, for domestic battery.

• Cathy S. Bruens, 56, of Gibson City, for violating an order of protection.

• Derrick S. Northcutt, 27, of Aurora, for obstructing identification.

• Daniel J. Breeden, 44, of Melvin, for theft of utility services.

• Trevell T. Thompson, 23, of Urbana, for obstructing identification.

• Joseph D. Henricks, 33, of Allerton, for failure to report to a penal institution or to report for periodic imprisonment.

• David K. Miller, 36, of Sibley, for violating an order of protection.

DUI

• Christian Olivares, 34, of Urbana, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Civil law violations

• Korey L. Russell, 39, of Hoopeston, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• David Carl Hack, 65, of San Jose, Calif., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jonathan Donte Crawford, 29, of Gary, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Amanda R. Kaeb, 21, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Rhianna S. Doman, 38, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ayush Gupta, 25, of Champaign, for disregarding a stop sign and driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Rheanna K. Wardall, 33, of Hoopeston, for driving with a driver’s license that has been expired more than a year.

• Taylor S. Jones, 21, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Jessie P. Campbell, 35, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Nicholas C. Finney, 22, of Louisville, Ky., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lisa J. Morger Smith, 56, of Paxton, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Zhongyu Wu, 20, of Urbana, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Katharine M. Grayson, 34, of Loda, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Richard C. Moser, 84, of Rankin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tia M. Baker, 26, of Hoopeston, for driving with no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Aidan T. Berg, 22, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua J. Alexander, 40, of Glasford, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Pablo E. Medrano, 36, of Rantoul, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Regenia L. Cooley, 39, of Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ralph T. Cornell Jr., 40, of Schiller Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kathleen M. Zirkle, 49, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lisolette Bower, 43, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to obey a yield sign.

• Alexandra L. Anderson, 24, of Paxton, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Carla C. Savoree, 43, of Claytonville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Travis B. Simpson, 25, of Paxton, for expired registration and driving with a driver’s license that has been expired more than a year.

• Anna P. Savoie, no age listed, of Charleston, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Korey L. Russell, 39, of Hoopeston, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and improper traffic lane usage.

• Christian Olivares, 34, of Urbana, for improper traffic lane usage.



Small claims

• National Collegiate vs. Kristen K. Bryant of Gibson City.

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Bethanne Hedding of Gibson City.

• Carle Foundation Hospital vs. Zachary R. Enghausen of Paxton.



Divorces

• Sara Elizabeth Lowe vs. Anthony Kelly Lowe.

• Justin J. Burnett vs. Denise R. Burnett.

• David B. Fairley vs. Karen E. Fairley.



Family (Child support)

• Aaron Durham vs. Jaclyn Haney.