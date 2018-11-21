Pavilion repairs pushed back to spring but still a priority

PAXTON — The city is postponing its planned repairs to the historic pavilion at Pells Park in order to see if more donations can be obtained for the project first.

Mayor Bill Ingold told the city council’s four-member city property committee Tuesday that the project — which involves replacing the 111-year-old structure’s aging roof, among other repairs — is expected to cost about $20,000 more than it once did.

Ingold said a contractor who provided a cost estimate of $45,000 for the replacement of the pavilion’s roof recently informed the mayor that he would be increasing his estimate by $20,000. The increase was due to the contractor being required to pay prevailing wages to his employees as required by city ordinance, Ingold said.

Despite a number of donations being received toward the project — including a $12,000 donation from the recently disbanded Paxton Veterans of Foreign Wars post, along with a $500 donation from local businessman Larry Abbe — the news that it will cost more than expected, along with the short time frame to get the work completed prior to winter weather arriving, has prompted the city to push the project back until next spring, with the hope that more donations can be obtained in upcoming months to help support it.

“We could go ahead and do some other (work) inside (the pavilion) if we wanted to and use some of that gift money that we have to do that,” Ingold told the committee, “but (the contractor) was really wanting to put the roof on first.”

“I’m not so sure you should be roofing in under 50-degree weather anyway,” committee member Rob Steiger said.

The committee — comprised of Steiger, Eric Evans, Susan Satterlee and Bill Wylie — made plans to explore the project further once spring arrives.

Besides the replacement of the roof’s shingles, Ingold said the project will involve the five dormer windows on top of the pavilion receiving new trim and the sides being covered with flashing to prevent water runoff.

Also, white vinyl siding will be installed on the underside of the roof’s overhang, which has needed a new coat of paint approximately every five years, with 125 gallons covering one painting. Some repairs in the stage area also need completed.

The rotted outside door to the dressing room is slated to be removed, as well, along with the patio and the area covered with siding. The room’s boarded-up windows will have their plywood removed and the glass surfaces cleaned.

Ingold said the work remains a priority, despite the delay.

“I really want to get that thing done,” Ingold said. “We’re going to get it figured out one way or another.”



Streetscape project

Also Tuesday, the committee discussed plans for its downtown streetscape project, which would involve improvements to the street, gutters, curbs and sidewalks along Market Street.

The city plans to use at least some of the $1.1 million from its now-closed revolving-loan fund to pay for the project. The city last week closed the revolving-loan fund and on Tuesday morning sent a $1.1 million check to the state as requested by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, Ingold said. The city expects to get all of that money returned, but it first needs to get the DCEO’s approval for using the funds on up to two proposed projects.

Ingold said he plans to meet next week with engineers who already have completed drawings and a study in preparation for the city pursuing the streetscape project. The discussion will involve which aspects of the project should be considered priorities, given the limited amount of funds available.

“I’ll have numbers for everybody hopefully by the end of next week,” Ingold told the committee.

Ingold said that in his opinion, the street, gutters, curbs and sidewalks should be improved, although some existing portions of the sidewalk could still be used.

“The street, it’s dirt. It’s just junk,” Ingold said. “So we’ve got to do something about the street. And the curbs, you can’t navigate. On one block, there’s three different levels of curbs. So we’ve got to see how far our money can go on the street, gutters, curbs and sidewalks, and not replace every sidewalk. There’s some sidewalks down there that are very nice sidewalks. Is it a majority of them? No, not really. But there’s some that would be serviceable for a while.”

Ingold said other aspects of the streetscape project, such as the addition of new flower pots and benches, may be put on hold due to financial constraints.

“We’re not going to spend $4,000 on a flower pot or a park bench or any of this kind of stuff,” Ingold said. “We need to just see what the bare minimum (is we can do with the money we have) and what we can get out of it.”

Steiger agreed.

“Park benches and other things like that can come in time,” Steiger said.

Some work on the downtown light poles might still be considered as part of the project. Ameren Illinois has made some “overtures” in that regard, Steiger noted.

“The pole across the street (from City Hall) is crushed,” Steiger said, “and the one up by Harvest Ale House is rusted through.”

Meanwhile, the mayor said the prospects of another business coming to the downtown remain positive.

“A lady came in last week and said, ‘I want to bring a business to Paxton,’” Ingold told the committee. “She said, ‘I really like your downtown; it’s really exciting; and there’s a lot of stuff going on.’ She’s very well-established, and hopefully within the next 30 days we’re going to have some really good news about something else happening downtown.”



Salt shed in disrepair

Also Tuesday, the committee discussed the need to replace or repair the city’s salt shed, which is in disrepair, officials said.

Public Works Director Mark LeClair said no decision has been made on what to do, noting that the city first needs to put the project in its budget.

Steiger said he was concerned that the structural integrity of the salt shed could present a safety issue.

“I’m not sure repairing it is the answer,” Steiger said. “The repair isn’t going to give us what we need. We would need to replace it.”

“The roof’s shot,” LeClair said. “It’s gone. So basically that whole structure needs to go away.”

LeClair said that if the salt shed is replaced, he would like the city to get a bigger salt shed so that all of the road salt stored there is protected from the weather. LeClair said he orders 400 tons of road salt each year and is required to take 80 percent of that amount, but he has not had to use that much of it in recent winters, causing the salt shed to be “overflowing.”

Evans, the committee’s chairman, suggested the city buy a “plastic hoop barn” to replace the salt shed. Evans noted that such structures are “not that expensive.”

LeClair concurred.

“Probably the most expense we’d have would be a concrete floor,” LeClair said.