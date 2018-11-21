PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ The theft of various items from inside a vehicle parked outside 101 N. Plum St. was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. The crime was reported by the vehicle’s owner, Steven M. Langer, 24, of Buckley, who told police that someone entered his vehicle and stole his MP3 player, his house keys and his girlfriend’s purse, which contained a Farmers-Merchants National Bank debit card, her driver’s license and her Social Security card. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Ford County Crimestoppers at 217-784-4173. Informants may choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

➜ A 16-year-old female from Loda was ticketed for failure to yield following a two-vehicle accident at 10:37 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the intersection of Pells and Maple streets. The accident occurred when the juvenile was driving a 2009 Ford Edge south on Maple Street and failed to yield at the intersection, where her vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Logan D. Snodgrass, 19, of Sidney. No injuries were reported.

➜ James C. Mills, 38, of Paxton, was ticketed for improper backing on a roadway following a two-vehicle accident at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, in front of 800 S. High St. The accident occurred when Mills, driving a Paxton-Buckley-Loda school bus, backed into a parked 2006 Pontiac G6 occupied by Abby N. Musgrave, 38, of Paxton. Multiple children were inside the bus at the time of the accident but were not injured.

➜ Katharine M. Grayson, 34, of Loda, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. The 2004 Ford convertible that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Jennifer L. Jordan, 48, of 116 N. Pine St., Gibson City, for permitting a dog to run at large on Sunday, Nov. 11.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Steven G. Houser, 39, of Donovan, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a Watseka woman struck a deer with her vehicle near Woodland on Tuesday, Nov. 20. The accident occurred when Lori A. Miller, 56, of Watseka, was driving north on County Road 2000 East, near County Road 1500 North, and struck a deer that had entered the roadway, causing more than $1,500 in damage to her vehicle.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after an Ashkum woman’s vehicle struck a deer near Watseka on Monday, Nov. 19. The accident occurred when Tammy M. Smith, 46, of Ashkum, was driving south on County Road 2200 East and struck a deer that had entered the roadway at the intersection with County Road 2200 East, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle.

➜ Merideth L. Irwin, 24, of Hopkins Park, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance on Saturday, Nov. 17.

➜ Liming McCarthy, 56, of Naperville, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign following a two-vehicle accident west of Clifton on Friday, Nov. 16. The accident occurred when McCarthy was driving north on County Road 700 East, stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with County Road 2950 North, and failed to notice an approaching vehicle from the east. McCarthy proceeded through the intersection and struck the westbound vehicle, which was being driven by Beth N. Molck, 31, of Gilman. Mock and a passenger in her vehicle were transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident.

➜ Sandra L. Findlay, 38, of Rantoul, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 15. Findlay was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

➜ Calvin J. Morton, 26, of Bradley, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 15, to begin serving a three-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections that he received for aggravated domestic battery.

➜ No tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Wellington on Thursday, Nov. 15. The accident occurred when Teresa Diaz, 55, of Hoopeston, was driving west on County Road 500 North, near County Road 2100 East, and lost control on the snow-covered roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn. Diaz was transported to a Hoopeston hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Loda on Thursday, Nov. 15. The accident occurred when a 17-year-old male was driving south on County Road 100 East, near County Road 100 North, and he lost control on the snow-covered roadway. The vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn.

➜ Kevin P. Brackney, 31, of Fowler, Ind., turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, Nov. 14, to begin serving a six-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections that he received for criminal sexual assault.

➜ Steven A. Neathery, 31, of Onarga, was arrested by Onarga police on a Champaign County warrant for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued after a St. Anne man’s vehicle struck a deer northeast of Buckley on Friday, Nov. 16. The accident occurred when Tony A. Chillis, 46, of St. Anne, was driving east on County Road 1000 North, near County Road 1150 East, and struck a deer that had entered the roadway, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Woodland on Thursday, Nov. 15. The accident occurred when a 16-year-old male was driving east on County Road 1400 North, near County Road 2220 East, and lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered roadway, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch and overturn. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Benjamin D. Gentry, 22, of Piper City, was arrested by Gilman police on warrants out of Ford and McLean counties on Saturday, Nov. 10.

➜ Rileigh N. Kilgore, 19, of Savoy, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal damage to property on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Cord J. Church, 24, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for speeding, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper traffic lane usage during a traffic stop at 2:51 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper allegedly saw Church driving 108 mph in a 70-mph speed zone and swerving all over the roadway, striking a guard rail. During the traffic stop, Church allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 434 traffic citations and 704 written warnings in October, including 11 for driving under the influence and 35 for failure to wear a seat belt. There were also 28 criminal arrests made. District 21 troopers also assisted 123 motorists, conducted 106 motor carrier inspections and investigated 78 traffic crashes. There was one fatal crash investigated in District 21 — which encompasses Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties — in October.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Wednesday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Dec. 18. The patrols focus on 15 safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers to wear their seat belts.

➜ Brittany N. Ealy, 27, of Sheldon, was arrested by Sheldon police on an Iroquois County warrant for obstructing justice on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

