With expenses looming, Paxton considering raising water/sewer rates

PAXTON — At least one Paxton alderman thinks the city council needs to explore the possibility of raising water and sewer rates to keep up with the cost of maintaining and operating the city’s wastewater-treatment plant.

While the cost of operating the plant along Pit Road south of town has been rising due to increased costs of chemicals, among other things, the city is now faced with tackling what is expected to be an expensive project over the next few years to meet Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) requirements.

During a meeting of the council’s public works committee Tuesday, Alderman Rob Steiger suggested increasing water/sewer rates to help bring in some revenue to make ends meet.

“We’re not keeping up,” said Steiger, the committee’s chairman. “So that’s something I want to look at.”

In recent years, the city implemented a small annual increase in water/sewer rates to keep up with costs, but the revenue generated has fallen short of what is needed, Steiger said.

“It’s something we need to look at and have a discussion on, because even at (an increase of) 2 percent (per year), we are not keeping up with our increase in costs,” Steiger said. “I’m not saying I’m advocating that we take (the rates) sky-high, but we need to look at the number.”

City engineer Mike Streff noted that the city’s existing rates are “fairly reasonable” and remain among the lowest in the area.

What prompted Steiger’s suggestion of raising water/sewer rates was a notice from the IEPA that the city received last month, stating that an inspection of the city’s wastewater-treatment plant on June 15 revealed that the plant is taking in more water than it should — in particular during heavy rains.

“The plant’s exceeding it’s rated hydraulic capacity,” Streff said.

From where the excess water is originating remains undetermined, but Public Works Director Mark LeClair said he has a good idea.

Although the plant itself is “running good,” Streff said the infiltration or “inflow” issues need to be addressed to satisfy the IEPA and keep Paxton from being put on the agency’s “critical review” list or “restricted status” list. If the city were to be placed on restricted status, Streff said, the IEPA could decide not to issue the city any more permits for any new connections or additions to its sewage-treatment collection system.

To address the issues, the IEPA is recommending the city “conduct flow monitoring on the collection system to determine where excess flow during wet weather originates,” according to an inspection report written by the IEPA’s James Miles.

The issues could be caused by field tile or storm tile being illegally connected to the sewer system, Streff said. Alternatively, the issues could be caused by homeowners with illegally connected downspouts, Streff said.

While LeClair said he doubts that field tile is causing the infiltration, he said it is possible some older homes in town have illegal connections to the sewer. But even then, he doubts those connections would be causing this much of an issue.

Finding the source could be a “major issue,” LeClair warned the committee.

“About the only way you can do it is you have to find the areas where it’s backing up by going out and visually popping manholes when the storm’s out,” Streff said. “Or you can put in some sort of remote sensing device or measuring device that measures the flow. And then you just kind of have to go from one area to another area and then kind of start going upstream from there, trying to figure out where this water is coming from. And then you’d start televising (the system).”

Steiger said it will be an expensive project regardless of how the city addresses the issues. Steiger noted that there are some 85,000 feet of sewer lines in the city, and putting a camera through all of them or even some of them would be costly.

Steiger also noted that whatever the city decides to do, it will take time — years, actually.

“A five-year plan is something that seems feasible,” Steiger said.

Upon the suggestion of Streff and Steiger, Mayor Bill Ingold said he would draft a response letter and send it to the IEPA no later than the end of next week. The letter will outline what the city intends to do to address the issues and a timeline for getting the work done.

Ingold created a rough draft of the letter during the meeting, reading it to the committee. The rough draft said the city “recognizes the issues with the wastewater-treatment plant” and will “establish a five-year plan to evaluate remedies for hydraulic issues with the use of cameras and inspections of manholes during heavy rains.”

In the meantime, Steiger asked LeClair to obtain cost estimates for flow meters and televising equipment.

Steiger said he expects his committee to meet sometime in late January to discuss the plan further and then budget for it accordingly.

While raising water/sewer rates remains an option to help fund the cost, Ingold said he feels the city may still need to obtain a loan.

“I really think we’re going to have to go to the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and get a 30-year loan from them with the money that we’re talking about on some of this stuff,” Ingold said.