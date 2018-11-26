Ameren to donate bucket truck to Paxton's public works department

PAXTON — A local utility company is donating a used bucket truck to the city, and the truck will be shown off to the public during an event Wednesday.

Ameren Illinois announced in a news release that it will be donating to the city a 37-foot aerial bucket truck that had been used by Ameren. The 2009 Ford F550 will be used by the city’s public works department to assist with general maintenance and projects in the community.

Valued at about $13,000, the truck provides the city with “the ability to make improvements or repairs in areas that may be difficult to reach.”

With the addition of the truck, the city plans to dispose of at least one of its two older bucket trucks.

“It’s going to be very good for us and should last us a long time,” Mayor Bill Ingold said.

Ingold and Brian Brackney, division director for Ameren Illinois, will give remarks as the city’s new bucket truck is shown off to the public at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the public works department building at 755 S. Railroad Ave.

