Gibson City's annual 'Messiah' performances started in 1944

GIBSON CITY — The upcoming performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will mark the 75th year since Handel’s famous oratorio was first performed in Gibson City. This article looks at some of the performance highlights.



Teacher starts tradition

Miss Lola Johnson, then Drummer Township High School’s music teacher, had the vision for the first local performance of “The Messiah.” She was a recent graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU) in Bloomington and a very popular teacher, according to Val Hunt, who was in the seventh grade when Johnson began her career in Gibson City during the 1939-40 school year.

“Everyone wanted to do well for her,” recalled Hunt, who was a high school sophomore and soprano in the mixed chorus by the time she participated in the first local performance.

Chorus members began practicing in September and gave their first “Messiah” performance in the high school gymnasium on Dec. 17, 1944.

Participation by the school’s choral program was a staple of the annual performances that were given through 1973. Public attendance was typically as high as 500 or more for the early performances in the school’s gym, and chorus members plus community singers produced a choir of 125 to 200 voices.



Sponsors

For the first two years, only a free-will offering was taken in which coins — “silver” as it was termed then — were placed in offering plates near the gymnasium exits. In subsequent years, a free-will offering has been taken at each concert to help defray expenses.

Funding and community organizers were soon needed to continue the tradition. Bruce DeLong, builder and first proprietor of Gibson City’s Del Rancho motel, proposed that members of the Gibson City Lions Club fill that role. His enthusiasm was supported by member T.L. Orr, who made the motion.

The Lions Club received yearly assistance and donations from the Senior and Junior Women’s Clubs of Gibson City and sponsored the local “Messiah” performances from 1946 to 1952.

The churches of Gibson City became the next sponsor in 1953, assisted by the fund balance turned over by the Lions Club and other donations given by service clubs. This method of support continued until 1973.

The 30-year tradition of yearly “Messiah” performances came to an end in 1973, as the Gibson City Council of Churches declined to continue its sponsorship and no other was in sight.

In 1974, members of the high school chorus, along with community members who knew the music, sang three “Messiah” selections at the school’s choral concert. Marilyn Shields was the accompanist, and Jan (Francis) Noble was the only soloist.

Then, Marilyn (nee Clarkson) Shields, who had participated as the pianist for many years, formed a committee of people interested in continuing the “Messiah” tradition. This discussion led to forming the Gibson City Music Club, with its primary goal to underwrite local “Messiah” performances.

The Gibson City Music Club would go on to sponsor performances on a mostly every-other-year basis from 1975 to 2007. Other goals of the Music Club were to produce musical shows with local talent and to encourage music within the community and schools.

The next sponsor was the Gibson Area Music Foundation, which was organized as a nonprofit corporation in April 2008 by Dr. Paul Sunderland, Bill Ogg and Bill Siegfried. The foundation, with community support, has sponsored the local “Messiah” performance annually since December 2008.



Other support

An early tradition was that various community members would open their homes for out-of-town directors and soloists to enjoy a buffet supper on the night of the performance.

Those mentioned for doing so included Mr. and Mrs. Tom Francis, Mr. and Mrs. George Gilmore, Mrs. Ruth Harder and Mr. and Mrs. Herb Green.



Locations

For many years, performances were held in the high school’s gym, both the old (now the elementary school gym) and the new. Other locations have been the United Methodist Church, American Lutheran Church and Gibson City Bible Church.



Directors

For many of the years the “Messiah” was performed in Gibson City, it has been directed by the local school district’s choral music teacher. These individuals include Miss Lola Johnson, Miss Margaret Sapp, Miss Ruth Psaute, Roger Buchanan, Miss Jean Rowse and William Nicholls (the last high school choral director to participate).

Another director with high school ties was Rick Rhodes, a former student of Mr. Nicholls and an Eastern Illinois University graduate in vocal music education.

In other years, directors came mainly from nearby universities, such as the University of Illinois and Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU). The decision to move to a university-level director came first in 1964, when Dr. Paul W. Sunderland was chairman of the committee for the Gibson City Council of Churches.

The longest-tenured director outside local choral teachers was the late Willie Summerville of Champaign, who was the director from 2007 to 2016. The 2017 performance was dedicated in his memory.



Accompanists

Piano accompaniment has always been provided by a pianist from the area. The first accompanist was Wanda Orr Hedrick, a 1940 Drummer Township High School graduate and IWU music student.

By the second year, Marilyn Clarkson — who became Mrs. Willard Shields of Foosland in 1949 — would be the accompanist for many of the succeeding years’ performances. Mrs. Shields died in 2011, and that December’s “Messiah” performance was dedicated to her memory.

Another long-tenured pianist was Lucille (Mrs. A.J.) McKinney of Gibson City, who graduated IWU in 1937 with a degree in music education. She also was an assistant director during two different years. The 2010 “Messiah” performance was dedicated to her. Mrs. McKinney died in 2017 at age 102.

Other local pianists serving as accompanists are Debi Borders, Beverly Hilmer of Fisher, Jeff Jarboe of Paxton and Bill Ogg.

In some years, additional accompaniment was provided, such as by Dorothy Pfifer, an organist, in 1961.



Soloists

For the first two performances, male soloists came from Chanute Field in Rantoul due to many local men in service during World War II. Pvt. John Alexander and Staff Sgt. Jay N. Froman were the two male soloists in 1944.

The first female soloists were Emma K. Bowers — who is still living at age 96 and was profiled in the Nov. 15 edition of the Ford County Record — and Eloise Schoon.

Members of the community who served as soloists — some of whom performed as high school or college students — include: Miss Priscilla Crowe (later Scott), Miss Anne Mae Lee, Miss Marilyn Merritt, Bob Kammerman, Bill Gerber, Jan (Francis) Noble (now Culbertson), Dr. Paul W. Sunderland, Eunice (Holland) Voight, Miss Anne Mae Lee, Miss Marilyn Merritt, Bob Kammerman, Bill Gerber, James Brownlee, Lola (Johnson) Wyant, Miss Margaret Sapp and Miss Elinor Goodrich.

Other area soloists included: Bill Hartford, Larry Knox, Rick Rhodes, Mrs. Carol (Don) Rhodes, Mrs. Glenna Curtis, Mrs. Nadine Eberly, Mrs. Connie Knox, Judy Hopkins, Mrs. Kae Walters of Saybrook, Joy Swearingen, Leora Shields Chambers of Farmer City, Beverly Potts, Judy Reynolds, Anne Ferguson, Jenna Kyle (later O’Brien), Diane Bechtel, Bill Siegfried, Andrew Knox, Carol Benz, Tom Fairchild, Gail Swanstrom (later Payne), Christine Brucker of Sibley, Joy Moore of Saybrook, April Binion (later Nettleton) and Rachel McCreery.

In addition to some of the above names, recent years’ soloists have also included: Mrs. Andrea (Peters) Dunahee, Mrs. Allison Arends of Melvin, Amanda Broaddus, Weston Henry of Paxton, Rachel Auperle of Colfax, Stephanie Swearingen of Melvin and Patrick Volker (later of Chicago).



Instrumentalists

Most often, the string quartet and others were hired from universities or other groups in Champaign and Bloomington, as is done now.

Local instrumentalists included: Ron Vyverberg, trumpet (high school band director); Beth (Mrs. Bill) Noble, cello; and Tim Keim, Rob Bennett, Matt Teuscher, Jim Noellsch and Paul Supawanich, timpani.



Performance honorees

In addition to the two pianists mentioned above, various long-time participants and key individuals have been honored by having a “Messiah” program dedicated to them. Some of those are listed below.

Luther Ward, born in 1893 as a son of African-American tenant farmer Jesse Ward of Bellflower, was honored at the 25th annual Gibson City performance in 1968 for being the only person to participate all 25 years by singing in the choir. He was a member of the Weedman Men’s Quartet and also was a “Messiah” soloist in 1951. Ward died in 1975.

The 2003 performance was dedicated to the memory of Mary V. (Potts) Broaddus, a popular and long-time high school teacher. Mrs. Broaddus died in 2002.

The 2008 performance was dedicated to the Gibson City Music Club for sponsoring 17 “Messiah” performances between 1975 and 2007.

Long-time family physician Dr. Paul W. Sunderland was honored in 2012 with a performance dedicated to his support of the “Messiah” performances since 1948 as both a soloist and a chorus member. His vision in forming the Gibson Area Music Foundation (GAMF) in 2008 was to see “The Messiah” continue far into the future. Dr. Sunderland died in 2015 at age 95.

The 2014 performance was dedicated to William Nicholls, who taught vocal music in the Gibson City schools for 25 years — from 1969 to 1992. He also directed community oratorios for 20 of those years, including “The Messiah.”

The 2015 performance was dedicated to Val Hunt, a long-time chorus participant since the 1944 performance, an honored community volunteer and the charter secretary for the GAMF.

That same year, Doug Hager was also honored with a dedication to his community service and dedication to the GAMF as its charter treasurer. Hager’s many community contributions earned him a lifetime achievement award from the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lavina (Johnson) Miller sang in the 1944 performance as a high school junior and sang in her last performance in 2015 at age 88. Mrs. Johnson died in 2016 and had a well-worn “Messiah” score placed in her casket, complete with paperclips marking songs to be sung. The 2016 performance was dedicated to her memory, and considerable memorial funds were directed to the GAMF.



Information credits

The above information was compiled from the 1944-45 Drummer Township High School yearbook, past reports from the Gibson City Courier as researched online by Anna (Mrs. John) Schertz, and collections of programs kept by Val Hunt, the late Bob Crossman and Margy (Mrs. Robert) Shambrook.

Every effort has been made to maintain accuracy and completeness, with apologies if a name or two has been dropped unintentionally.

Anyone who has a program from the 1944-1959, 1963-1967, 1971, 1975 or 1978 performances is urged to share their treasure with the GAMF board by mailing a photocopy to P.O. Box 292, Gibson City, IL 60936.