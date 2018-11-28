Gibson City's solar/wind ordinance rules to be focus of hearing Thursday

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — A public hearing regarding a proposed amendment to Gibson City’s zoning ordinance that would modify existing wind and solar power provisions will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at City Hall.

Mayor Dan Dickey said at Monday night’s city council meeting that the city’s planning commission voted on a recommendation to send to the full council for a vote.

The commission met earlier Monday night; it was the commission’s third meeting on the issue after a meeting last week was not attended by enough members to constitute a quorum.

The planning commission has been tasked with making a recommendation to the council on whether to change the city’s zoning ordinance to allow wind turbines and solar farms/gardens in areas of Gibson City that are currently zoned for agriculture and industrial uses. Dickey said only some of the proposed changes were recommended via a vote of the planning commission Monday night, and only those specific provisions will be considered by the council Thursday.

The planning commission will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 to consider other changes.

City Attorney Marc Miller told the council that it could either hold the hearing and take a vote Thursday or instead take a vote sometime next week. Only four of the seven council members said they would definitely be there, while Dennis Pardick was absent. Miller said Dickey could vote on the matter, which would constitute a quorum of members and thus make the meeting valid.

Miller said he would need to advertise the meeting via a paid notice in a local newspaper at least 48 hours in advance, which might be an issue with the Ford County Record’s Tuesday printing. Miller said advertising in The News-Gazette or The Pantagraph might be needed but would be more expensive.

Meanwhile, Jerry Wright, a local resident who noted he has attended the planning commission’s meetings, told Dickey the council “needs to really look hard at setting some term limits” for the commission and appointing new members to have a full board.

The planning commission still includes Harold Medler, who reportedly resigned some time ago but is still listed as a member, and Wally Sparks, who is in poor health and cannot attend the meetings.

Wright said he had additional concerns about the sewers and wastewater-treatment plant and the money being allocated to those items.



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ The council approved the $35,000 purchase of a Ford truck through Anderson Ford for the city’s public works department. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) was $45,210, but it was substantially reduced with a $10,210 state discount. Alderman Greg Houtzel questioned the number of vehicles the police department and public works department combined have purchased recently. Dickey said the city had previously concentrated on the police department and is now focusing on public works. In addition, Police Chief Adam Rosendahl said his department did not purchase vehicles two out of the last three years. Alderman Doug Parsons, while voting “yes,” said he was dissatisfied that only one bid was made. Stauffer said the local Chevrolet and Dodge dealership did not have any vehicles the city was asking for. Stauffer said he could have looked at out-of-town dealerships but would not guarantee those dealerships would provide any service.

➜ Council members approved a $9,930 bid for a truck bed from Clauss Specialties of Cissna Park. Stauffer said the truck bed will be used when the city works on storm sewers and hauling materials from those jobs. Clauss’ bid was not the lowest bid — that one came from Knapheide Manufacturing of Quincy for $9,900 — although Stauffer told the council he was not guaranteed one would be available from Knapheide until next summer. In addition, Stauffer said Clauss Specialties is a local business and has done work with the city in the past.

➜ Council members voted to hire Donahue & Associates to prepare an application for a state revolving-funds loan through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA). Stauffer said the loan could be granted whenever the city decides to build a third water tower. Dickey stressed that the city is not asking for money but is simply preparing an application in case it wishes to be considered for the loan. Stauffer said the IEPA loan includes 75 percent forgiveness. The application cost is $17,000.

➜ Stauffer said he could not guarantee that city workers would pick up any more leaves this year. Dickey noted that the original plan was for leaf collection to happen only through November. Stauffer said if temperatures are warmer this weekend he might schedule pickup, but this would definitely be the last week.

➜ The council approved a previously discussed ordinance authorizing DCT Trucking of Saybrook to relocate to land it purchased from the city inside the Jordan Industrial Park.

➜ Alderman Susie Tongate said she would like to cover the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s wood sign near the city’s sign in front of the Subway restaurant with a wrap celebrating the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School football team’s back-to-back state championships. Tongate said she would look at pricing. Tongate noted the cost would likely be around $125. Dickey said he has contacted the Illinois Department of Transportation about making official green highway signs recognizing the team’s accomplishments.

➜ The police chief said the police department is participating in The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle holiday fundraiser this year. Volunteers are needed in two-hour shifts on Dec. 8, Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Seventy percent of donations will be put in a police department fund for stranded drivers, while the rest will be given to The Salvation Army.