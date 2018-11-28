Hewerdine named student of month at PBL High School

PAXTON — Timothy Hewerdine of Paxton has been named student of the month for November at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. His parents are Ron and Trisha Hewerdine.

Hewerdine, a senior, was nominated for the award by PBL High School business teacher Leann McPike, and PBL High School math teacher Ted Powers.

McPike and Powers wrote in their nominating letter:

“Timothy is a senior student who has proven his positive character through many facets during the school day. He starts his day reading the morning announcements to our student body. He is a student who cares about his coursework assessments and enjoys learning. He is a student who is not shy about using encouraging words to his peers and can also assist students who struggle in their learning processes.

“Timothy is always willing to help anyone who is self-resistant or simply needs a helping hand. His personality is of a fun nature, and his face shows enthusiasm. Timothy has shown his leadership skills with his robotics team, and is a self-taught robotic programmer, finding this mathematical skill as a challenge. He has taught other robotic teams his findings to help them in their engineering processes. Timothy is a positive model for our students. He would be perfect as a template to clone.”

Hewerdine has participated in many extracurricular activities at PBL High School, including: robotics team, scholastic bowl, bridge team, math team, band, cross country, wrestling and football.

Hewerdine works at Central Illinois Disposal & Recycling in Paxton and is active in the youth leadership team, worship team and youth summer camp at the Living Word Church in Roberts. He is also a Boy Scout, volunteering with highway cleanups, gardening for people around town, as well as helping to deliver the monthly outreach meals through his church.

His dream is to study culinary arts at Johnson & Wales Culinary School in Florida, then use that degree to travel to Kenya, Thailand and possibly Taiwan to help feed the starving people in those countries, before eventually returning to the U.S. to open his own restaurant.

The student of the month award is administered by the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the PBL school district’s mission of “excellence through rigor, relevance and relationships.” Teachers are free to nominate students by any criteria they choose as long as it demonstrates the school’s mission.

Each month’s winner receives $50 in Paxton Area Chamber Bucks. The 2018-19 student of the month program is sponsored by Gilbane Building Co.