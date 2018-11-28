Holiday Safe Shopping Guide released by attorney general

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Nov. 21 released her 11th annual Safe Shopping Guide highlighting hazardous toys, children’s products and household items that have been recalled over the past year to help Illinois families ensure a safe holiday shopping season.

Madigan’s 2018 Safe Shopping Guide includes detailed descriptions and photographs of children’s products recalled in the last year — from popular children’s toys and games that pose choking hazards to children’s furniture and playsets that pose entrapment or falling risks.

Since January, there have been 41 recalls of children’s products by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. This easy-to-use resource can help families avoid purchasing recalled products on the second-hand market and deal with items that may already be in their homes.

“The Safe Shopping Guide has proven to be a valuable resource for countless Illinois parents and caregivers to make sure their homes are free of unsafe toys and products,” Madigan said. “I am confident it will continue to be a go-to guide for families across the state.”

This year, some of the products parents should watch out for include baby rattles; bath toys; toy planes and cars with pieces that can cause choking hazards; children’s sleepwear, clothing and bracelets that can be flammable or present laceration or choking hazards; high chairs that pose fall hazards; and several toys and water bottles that contain lead paint.

Consumers can view and download the 2018 Safe Shopping Guide at Madigan’s website. For more information about product recalls, contact Madigan’s Recall Hotline at 888-414-7678. Parents and caregivers can also receive recall alerts directly by signing up at recalls.gov.