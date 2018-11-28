A life remembered: George Young

SHELBYVILLE -- George Young built more than a girls basketball program when he took over as the head coach at Paxton High School in the mid-1970's.

"He made it a family affair. He was the dad," said former assistant coach Don Shields. "They knew right away that he cared for them. That was really important. There wasn't a girl on that squad that he didn't like and didn't have a great deal of respect for in all his years."

The family culture that Young maintained through the two decades in which he coached the Paxton/Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball program is still remembered by his former players after Young died at the age of 75 on Tuesday, Nov. 27, in the Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

"Every basketball season it was like we were family. We spent so much time together," said Peggy Seibring, who played for Young at PHS from 1979-82. "Although we worked incredibly hard in practices, we still had so much fun. Both coach Young and Shields had a great sense of humor, so we were usually laughing at some point."

"He was definitely like a father figure to me in high school and he is one of the main reasons I wanted to become a basketball coach," added Lynn Rubarts, who played for Young from 1984-86 and now coaches the PBL eighth-grade team. "I wanted to make a difference in the girl's lives just like he made a big impact in my life."

Young is survived by his wife, Linda, who, according to Shields, played a motherly role in the Paxton/PBL girls basketball program.

"She made sure that the girls were fed," Shields said. "Before every game, she would cut up oranges for the entire team so the girls could have oranges at halftime."

Along with the halftime snack breaks, the girls would also hold a weekly team meeting at the Youngs' house to watch game film.

"He and his wife, Linda, would even feed us sometimes," Seibring said.

The parental love from George Young came with some strong discipline.

According to Shields, Young also served as a football coach for a number of years during his time at Paxton/PBL.

"The guys remember how hard he drove them in football," Shields said. "They were his boys, just like the girls basketball team was his girls."

The drive carried over to Young's girls basketball programs as well.

"Both he and I are screamers. We would yell from the minute the girls hit the floor until practice was over. He expected them to perform just like boys," Shields said. "They weren't given any quarter because they were girls. He wanted athletes, and that's what he got. George drove them hard. He expected a lot out of them."

One of Young favorite sayings at practice was, according to Rubarts, "on the line."

"We all loved that part of practice. He also had some interesting ideas for pre-season conditioning," Rubarts said. "One year, we had to do aerobics. It was pretty embarrassing, and then, ,of course the boys would come in and make fun of us. Those were the good ole days."

The Paxton/PBL girls also had to run the cross country course and then out to the overpass by Interstate-57, exhausting, and then Young would make the girls do sit-ups underneath the overpass.

"There might have been a few shenanigans going on during those conditioning days and you can probably imagine what they would be with all the cars going by on I-57," Rubarts said. "Those are some really great memories for sure. Coach Young was definitely one of my favorite coaches in high school. He was tough, but cared about you as a person."

"Coach Young and coach Shields were the type of coaches that just made you want to play your best for them," Seibring added.

Young approached Shields with the prospect of being an assistant girls basketball coach in 1978.

"I told him I had experience coaching wrestling in Iowa, and he said, 'Good, you're my new assistant basketball coach.' I said, 'George, I don't know anything about basketball. I never played the game.' He said, 'Don't worry about it. The girls won't know that. Just stand around and watch, and I'll help you through it,'" Shields said.

Young's last year as coach was in 1994-95, with Shields serving as his assistant for 25 years.

"He pretty much got the ball rolling when it came around to getting the program built up. There weren't very many people that stayed together in one place like that," Shields said. "George really taught me a lot about loyalty, how to push people and how to make sure that you got the best out of your teams."

"He was an incredible coach," ShaLyn Sue Darr-Pettman, who was a former center under Young's girls basketball program, stated via the Ford County Record's Facebook page. "He was a tough coach, but very fair at the same time. He was much loved by his players."

Young's years of coaching included two elite-eight appearances.

In 1980, Paxton advanced to the IHSA Class A Elite Eight, but lost to Benton 53-50 in the quarterfinal game. Benton went on to win the state championship.

The Mustangs advanced to the Elite Eight the next year, but lost to Rushville, 58-45, in the quarterfinals. The back-to-back elite-eight group consisted of Angie Lee, who went on head coach University of Iowa, and Robin Thompson, who went on to play basketball at Western Illinois University.

"We had a really great group of girls to work with," Shields said. "We were very fortunate to have a group of girls who were very athletic and were hard workers."

According to Seibring, members of the Paxton team walked out on the Assembly Hall floor during their Elite Eight appearances, and Young "told us to just stop for a minute, look around, and soak it all in. What a memory."

Around that time, Paxton played in an annual holiday tournament in Peotone. One year, during the course of the Mustangs' time up there, it snowed so badly that Interstate-57 was closed down, so the team stayed up all night in the gym in Peotone. The girls slept on mats in the gym, George and I slept on couches in teacher's lounge.

"At about 1 or 2 a.m., the janitor came to us and said, 'Coach, you'd better get your girls under control," Shields said. "They're messing around in the gym,' and (coach Young) said, 'You take care of it.' Sure enough, the girls were up in the middle of the night with no lights in gym with the exception of the exit lights, and they were running drills and playing and having a good old time up there."

The girls were running their basketball drills at about 2 a.m., according to Seibring.

"Mr. Young came down, shook his head, and told Mr. Shields to deal with us. I'm not sure how well we played in the tournament the next day," Seibring said.

Young's antics on the bench during games were well-remembered as well.

"You never knew what was going to happen on the bench. When something would go wrong, he would lean over to me and say under his breath, 'Rats and fracken,'" Shields said. "Coaches at that point could not stand. We had to remain seated. When something would happen, George would elbow me. I remember one game against Tri-Valley, something happened, and George elbowed me and I wasn't ready for it, and he knocked me right out of the chair onto the ground."

"He would also coach games in his cowboy boots and he might have made a few comments to us about doing something with those boots, when we had quite a few turnovers," Rubarts added.

Along with his coaching duties, Young was an advanced biology teacher at Paxton High School from 1966-90 and PBL High School from 1990-95 following his graduation from Wyandotte University in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1961, and Southern Illinois University in 1966.

"We dissected cats, pigs, frogs -- you name it," Seibring said. "He also took us on a field trip out to a pond for some hands-on learning and would take us on bug-collecting excursions. He was a great teacher and his sense of humor showed up in the classroom too.

"Mr. Young was one of those teachers/coaches that left a lasting impression on his students/athletes. We definitely mourn his passing, but feel incredibly lucky that he was part of our lives."

Young, who later worked for the University of Illinois Extension in Ford-Iroquois Counties from 1998-2001 and was a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, was a part of his girls' lives even long after he was done teaching and coaching.

"When I started coaching, I would look up in the stands at least once or twice a year and he would be there watching and he would always stick around and talk to me afterwards," Rubarts said. "That meant so much to me that he would take time to come watch me coach. Coach Young was one of the best in my opinion and he will be missed by his Paxton Lady Mustangs and Panthers."

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, with Pastor Thomas M. Jones officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville. Memorials may be given to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association.