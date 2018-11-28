NSDAR chapter meets at Paxton hotel

PAXTON — Members of the Gov. Thomas Ford chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) met at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Paxton for their Nov. 5 meeting.

After an opening ritual, the pledge to the flag, the recitation of the American’s Creed and a table blessing by chaplain Martha McGraw, members enjoyed a lunch catered by the Country Thyme Tea Room in Paxton.

Hostesses for the meeting were Judy Jepsen-Popel and Jean Watson.

After lunch, vice regent Carol Camp read the president general’s message, and national defense chairman Sherri Kenner gave her report, appropriately mentioning World War I, the Armistice and veterans.



Flag-retirement ceremony

Regent Pam Bork reported on a flag-retirement ceremony held Oct. 20 in Piper City as part of the NSDAR’s Day of Service.

The American Legion Gibb Post No. 588 provided a color guard comprising Charlie Kinkade, Jim Johnson, Dennis Smith and John Livengood. Their chaplain, David Gibb, also participated in the ceremony.

About 100 flags were honorably retired by burning. One of the flags was ceremoniously burned — first the individual stripes and then the blue field.

Junior high school band students Drake Condon, Mihreteab Gilleland, Mason Riebe and Alli Schuette played taps at the end of the service.



District director’s message

Vice regent Carol Camp introduced District III Director Marie Boedecker, whose message was titled “time travel.” Boedecker spoke about women and service from the period of the Revolutionary War to the present.

Many of the women have been or are NSDAR members, but she referenced many who were not. Women have served their country over the years in many capacities — from military service, to nurses, to pilots who ferried planes from aircraft plants to military bases, and to women who stepped up to fill jobs needed to support both military and civilian needs.

Boedecker also mentioned Jill Henry and her mission to honor the Women in Military Service for American Memorial and the need to preserve those women’s stories.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ It was reported that eight chapter members attended the District III meeting held in Savoy, where they heard a program by Jill Henry, a retired lieutenant colonel who spoke about her service as an Army nurse and also as an ambassador for the Women’s Memorial at Arlington Cemetery.

➜ Camp thanked members for the items that had been brought for Courage Connection.

➜ Registrar Marilyn Ames said the chapter has six applications pending in Washington, D.C..

➜ DAR service for veterans chairman Lena Nickrent reported on the value of the comfort items collected for the Danville VA and then collected Christmas gifts for the veterans at the LaSalle VA.

➜ A nominating committee of Sherri Kenner, Joyce Schmale and Jean Fox was elected.

➜ It was announced that at the group’s next meeting on Dec. 3, the chapter will celebrate the Illinois bicentennial.

