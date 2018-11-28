Postal Service asks customers to keep paths clear of snow, ice

BEDFORD PARK — Heavy snow can create a challenge for letter carriers, especially for those in vehicles trying to serve mailboxes close to the street.

The U.S. Postal Service is advising customers receiving door delivery to make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear of snow and ice. Also, customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

Ice is particularly dangerous on steps and any walking surface, especially painted wood or concrete. When there is a warm spell and the melting snow runs or pools, a quick freeze can make a cleared sidewalk slicker than ever, the U.S. Postal Service warned.

“We really need help in clearing snow and ice from approaches to mailboxes near the street so our letter carriers can deliver the mail safely,” said Central Illinois District Manager Tangela Bush. “Every year an average of 52 letter carriers of the Central Illinois District are injured from slipping on snow and ice while delivering their mail routes. Preventing a slip or bad fall can be as easy as putting down salt or sand on slippery surfaces.”

Central Illinois District letter carriers, who make an average of 2,000 deliveries a day, will continue to do their best to deliver the mail, according to Bush, but when mailboxes and approaches to mailboxes are buried in snow and ice, it can make it difficult for letter carriers to make deliveries safely.

Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carries or when snow is plowed against mailboxes.

“The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration — and as a last resort”, said Bush. “Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our customers in this endeavor. Your letter carrier will thank you.”

