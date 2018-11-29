Buckley Ambulance Service seeks EMTs, to hold educational course

BUCKLEY — The Buckley Ambulance Service is in need of more licensed emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and hopes to generate more interest in what it calls a “gratifying” profession through educational classes being offered in Buckley early next year.

OSF Healthcare East Central Illinois EMS will offer an EMT Basic Initial Education Class from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 15 through May 7 at Christ Lutheran High School, 201 W. Lincoln St., Buckley.

The cost is $700 per person, with a $350 deposit due at the time of registration. Textbooks will be provided.

Persons who live within 10 miles of Buckley and wish to join the Buckley Ambulance Service — a paid, on-call service — can arrange to have 100 percent of their course fees waived.

To register, people can contact Ron Lenington at 217-249-4888, 217-394-2335 or leningtonrealty@gmail.com.

For more information about the class, people can call 217-359-6619 or email Leslie Mennenga at leslie.r.mennenga@osfhealthcare.org.