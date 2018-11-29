Wheels of justice turning slowly in death of Paxton woman

A total of 848 days have passed since Thomas T. Hoekstra was charged with one count of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with the Aug. 1, 2016, accident that killed Kourtni Sue “Suzy” Elizabeth Eastman of Paxton and left three others injured.

PAXTON — In the two-plus years since a head-on crash south of Paxton killed a 19-year-old woman, the wheels of justice have turned slowly in bringing to trial the man whose alleged drunken driving caused her death.

A total of 848 days have passed since Thomas T. Hoekstra was charged with one count of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with the Aug. 1, 2016, accident that killed Kourtni Sue “Suzy” Elizabeth Eastman of Paxton and left three others injured.

In that time, Hoekstra has appeared in court six times, and seven telephone conferences have been held between his attorney, Frank A. Astrella of Joliet, and Ford County prosecutors as they slowly work through the pretrial discovery process. Ford County Circuit Court records show 42 docket entries in the case ahead of a Friday court hearing.

Hoekstra, of rural Paxton, is now 27 years old. His case is now being handled by a second prosecutor — State’s Attorney Andrew Killian — after Randy Yedinak left the job when he was elected state’s attorney in his native Livingston County.

As part of the discovery process, Astrella and the prosecution have been exchanging information about the witnesses and evidence they will present at trial. Yet as of this week, no trial date had been set by Judge Matt Fitton.

Astrella’s most recent disclosure to the prosecution was made in a Sept. 21 court filing, in which Astrella provided copies of “Facebook entries” and named Heather and Russell Hoekstra as two of the defense’s potential witnesses.

On that same date, Astrella filed a separate motion seeking additional discovery from the prosecution, including evidence related to the criminal history of Raymond Mattingly, 27, of Paxton, who was riding in the back seat of the car that was struck by Hoekstra’s 1997 Dodge Caravan. The motion noted that Mattingly was “the only occupant of the other vehicle who gave an incriminating statement against” Hoekstra.

During a preliminary hearing in August 2016, Astrella said that Mattingly was the only one who could remember what happened, and there were no other witnesses. Agent Clayt Wolfe of the Illinois State Police testified that Mattingly, when interviewed some five hours after the crash, told police that he saw Hoekstra’s van swerve into the car’s lane just before impact. Astrella, however, questioned whether Mattingly’s recollection may have been tainted by his injuries or perhaps medication administered to him at the hospital.

Also in Astrella’s Sept. 21 motion, the prosecution was asked to provide “full and complete medical records” for Mattingly, Miss Eastman and Deacon K. Peck, 22, of Paxton — who were all passengers in the car that was being driven by Jaupone Noraseng, 22, of Rantoul. Noraseng’s medical records have already been provided to the defense.

Astrella also requested “any and all mental health records” for Miss Eastman.

Meanwhile, in a separate Sept. 21 motion, Astrella asks the court to bar the prosecution from introducing into evidence at Hoekstra’s trial “any messages, photos or anything else recovered” from Hoekstra’s cell phone. Astrella said in the motion that Hoekstra’s cell phone was “inexplicably seized” at the Ford County Jail after state police transported him there from Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Astrella said “any messages or photos or anything else currently on the cell phone” are of “no probative value to the issues at trial and are not relevant,” adding that “the only possible purpose for the admission of such evidence would be to prejudice the jury against Mr. Hoekstra.”

According to court records, among the evidence that prosecutors have already disclosed to Astrella are: a state police traffic crash reconstruction report; video footage from state police squad cars; criminal leads reports on Noraseng, Peck and Mattingly; a report from Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup concerning the death of Miss Eastman; and 50 hospital photographs.

Hoekstra has pleaded not guilty, and Astrella said in a court filling that “the state cannot prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Reckless homicide is a Class 3 felony punishable by a sentence ranging from probation to up to five years in state prison, while aggravated driving under the influence is a Class 2 felony punishable by probation to up to 14 years in prison.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Aug. 1, 2016, on U.S. 45 near Ford County Road 200 North, just south of Paxton. Police said Hoekstra’s southbound van apparently crossed the center line and collided head-on with the northbound car, a 2001 Pontiac. Miss Eastman, the car’s front-seat passenger, later was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital.

At the crash scene, Hoekstra had an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash, Wolfe testified at Hoekstra’s preliminary hearing. Wolfe said Hoekstra was unable to recall what had happened but said he was tired and must have fallen asleep. According to Wolfe, Hoekstra failed field-sobriety tests at the crash scene.

Later, after Hoekstra was taken to Carle, a portable breath test administered to Hoekstra showed his blood-alcohol content was 0.117 — above the legal limit of 0.08. Wolfe said an emergency blood draw taken earlier at the hospital showed Hoekstra’s BAC was even higher, at a level of 0.152.