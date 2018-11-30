3-way race for seat in Gibson City's Ward 2 a possibility in April's election

GIBSON CITY — There are now at least three people interested in running in next April’s election for a seat representing Ward 2 on the Gibson City Council.

City officials said Friday that resident Aaron Franks was the latest to pick up the required paperwork from City Hall to become a candidate to fill the four-year term.

Earlier, incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Nelda Jordan was joined by Brandon Roderick, a former Ward 1 alderman who has moved into Ward 2, in picking up nominating petitions for the position.

Also having picked up petitions were Greg Houtzel for re-election in Ward 1, Scott Davis for re-election in Ward 3 and Laura Miller for re-election in Ward 4.

As of Friday, no one else had picked up a petition for any other available alderman seats.

Voters will elect at least one alderman in each of the city’s four wards in the April 2 consolidated election, with all but one of the winners serving four-year terms. The seats are currently held by Ward 1’s Houtzel, Ward 2’s Jordan, Ward 3’s Davis and Doug Parsons and Ward 4’s Miller. Whoever is elected to Parsons’ seat will serve a two-year unexpired term, while the others will serve four-year terms.

Also up for election will be the seats of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board members Emily Tucker-Davis of Gibson City, Steve Swearingen of Melvin and Miranda Leonard of Gibson City. It was not immediately clear if any of the incumbents are seeking re-election, although Swearingen has reportedly been circulating petitions.

Meanwhile in Paxton, the seats of six aldermen will be up for election — those currently held by Eric Evans (Ward 1), Linda Glad (Ward 1), Justin Withers (Ward 2), Bill Wylie (Ward 3), Rob Pacey (Ward 3) and Mike Wilson (Ward 4). As of Friday, nobody had picked up a nominating petition from Paxton City Hall, but city officials noted that some may have instead obtained the paperwork from Ford County’s website.

The seats of Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board members Dave Dowling, Steve Pacey and Doug Wolken, all of Paxton, will also be up for election.

For persons to become candidates and appear on an election ballot, they must collect the required number of signatures on their petitions, fill out their statement of candidacy, sign their loyalty oath, fill out their “statement of economic interest” form and file their nominating petitions between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

Village and city candidates can pick up petitions at their local village and city clerk’s offices. Park, library and fire board candidates can pick up petitions at their local district’s offices. Candidates for school boards can pick up petitions at the local school district offices or county clerk’s office.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to learn about the qualifications and requirements of a particular office, gather enough valid signatures and correctly submit the necessary paperwork so that they are not taken off the election ballot.

A candidate’s guide is available on the Illinois State Board of Elections website, www.elections.state.il.us.