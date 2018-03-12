Ford County sheriff's deputies issue 25 traffic tickets in November

PAXTON — The Ford County Sheriff’s Office issued 25 traffic citations in November, including 15 for speeding.

There were also two tickets each issued for improper traffic lane usage, driving with no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.

One ticket each was issued for driving with an expired driver’s license and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Also, sheriff’s deputies responded to nine traffic accidents and wrote 31 warning citations and one civil citation.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted other agencies 24 times and assisted motorists 12 times. They also responded to reports of domestic trouble eight times, as well as conducted five property standbys and checked on four suspicious vehicles and four activated security alarms.

Other complaints were related to: suspicious persons (three), suspicious activity (three), criminal damage to property (three), harassment (three), fraud (two), animal complaints (one), theft (one), trespassing (one) and court order violations (one).

Sheriff’s deputies also conducted three welfare checks and one death investigation.

Forty-four court summons were served in 68 attempts. Also, 13 warrants were served.

Income for the sheriff’s office in November totaled $73,896, bringing the total for the fiscal year to $572,513. November’s income came from contracts ($35,180), the boarding of inmates ($33,463), the civil process ($1,456), the seized/forfeiture fund ($1,020), transports ($823), inmate phones ($542), the dedicated vehicle fund ($400), bond fees ($260), miscellaneous reimbursement ($195), the DUI reinforcement fund ($192), work release ($180), the arrestee medical fund ($161) and report requests ($25).

Ford County inmates’ mandays totaled 329.