Paxton man gets 10 years in prison for child pornography

URBANA — A Paxton man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

On Monday, Chief U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid imposed the sentence upon Kenneth W. Slater, 32, of the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

In addition, Slater was ordered to pay restitution to two victims for a total amount of $6,000.

On July 17, Slater pleaded guilty to both offenses as charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in February.

Slater was arrested on Jan. 16 in Paxton, after being charged in a criminal complaint with the same offenses. During a court appearance on Jan. 19, Slater was ordered detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson represented the government in the prosecution. The charges were investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bloomington Police Department.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.