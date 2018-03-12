PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Melissa J. Clark, 44, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was ticketed for operating a vehicle with expired registration and improper display of a registration sticker during a traffic stop at 9:23 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the intersection of Market and Pells streets. Police pulled over Clark’s vehicle for having an expired registration sticker. During the traffic stop, police detected an odor of alcohol coming from Clark, who subsequently failed field-sobriety tests. After being taken to the Ford County Jail, Clark submitted to a breath test that showed her blood alcohol content was 0.151, above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2013 Dodge Journey that Clark was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Anthony W. Bower, 31, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license at 1:48 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the intersection of Market and Holmes streets. The traffic stop was initiated after a Paxton police officer saw Bower commit improper traffic lane usage. During the traffic stop, police found that Bower’s driver’s license was suspended. The 2006 Saturn Vue that Bower was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Shu Q. Chen, 41, of Chicago, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the intersection of Patton and Market streets. The traffic stop was initiated after a Paxton police officer saw Chen disobey a stop sign. During the traffic stop, police found that Chen’s Illinois driver’s license was suspended. The 2014 Toyota Sienna that Chen was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.