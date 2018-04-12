Lindgren named Ford County Board chairman; Shure retained as Iroquois County's chairman

PAXTON — The Ford County Board has a new chairman.

During its reorganizational meeting Monday night, the board unanimously elected long-serving board member Bob Lindgren of rural Loda as its chairman for the next two years.

Lindgren had previously served as vice chairman under the chairmanship of Randy Berger of Gibson City, who opted not to run for re-election in November. There were no other nominations for the chairmanship Monday.

Lindgren has served on the board since 1996 with the exception of a six-year hiatus. Lindgren said he hopes for “smoothness, cooperation and keeping the county financially solvent.”

Meanwhile, in a three-way vote, Chase McCall of Gibson City was elected vice chairman over Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton and Debbie Smith of Paxton.

Smith was among three newcomers to the board who were sworn in by County Clerk & Recorder Amy Frederick after winning seats in the Nov. 6 general election. Smith, who had served as the board’s chairman before leaving the board several years ago, was joined by newcomers Ann Ihrke of rural Buckley and Cindy Ihrke of rural Roberts.

Also sworn in were McCall and Gene May of Paxton, who both were re-elected last month. Newcomer Chuck Aubry of Gibson City was absent.

New committee assignments were handed out and committee chairs selected, as well, with all members picking the committees to join.

Members are paid $65 for each regular and special board and committee meeting they attend, plus mileage reimbursement.



Iroquois County

During Iroquois County’s reorganizational meeting Monday, John Shure of rural Buckley was re-elected chairman for a second consecutive two-year term.

Also nominated for the chairmanship was Chad McGinnis of Chebanse. The board voted 13-7 to elect Shure over McGinnis.

Lyle Behrends of Ashkum was elected vice chairman. McGinnis was also nominated for vice chairman, but the board voted 12-8 to elect Behrends. Daniel Rayman of Clifton had been serving as vice chairman for the past two years.

Ten members of the 20-member board were sworn in Monday, including seven newcomers.

Also Monday, the board assigned board members to committees, approved bonds for elected officials, adopted Roberts Rules of Order as its procedures for its meetings, and approved designating depositories for the next two years.