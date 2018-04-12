Home » News » Courts, Police, and Fire

Maxey named president-elect of statewide association

Tue, 12/04/2018 - 10:39am | The Ford County Record

PAXTON — Ellen Maxey, director and chief managing officer of the Ford County probation department, is the new president-elect of the Illinois Probation and Court Services Association. 

Maxey most recently held the position of secretary for the IPCSA’s executive board and was elected as president-elect from a field of nine candidates.

Maxey has led the probation department since 2016. Maxey started as a line officer in 2007, after coming to the probation department from the field of social services. Maxey is the drug court coordinator for Ford County and is working to bring a pretrial program to Ford County.

Maxey holds a bachelor of science degree from Oregon State University and is currently enrolled in a master’s degree program in criminology.
 

