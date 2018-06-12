Ban on trash burning on windy days being considered in Ford County

PAXTON — The Ford County Board is considering making it illegal for rural residents of Ford County to burn their trash on windy days if they have neighbors close by.

The board’s finance committee discussed the proposal briefly during its meeting Thursday morning but took no action.

Under the proposed resolution presented to the committee, the burning of trash would be illegal within a quarter-mile of any other residence when the wind speed exceeds 15 mph. A first offense would result in a warning, with a second offense resulting in a $100 fine and a third or subsequent offense resulting in a $500 fine. The measure would apply to all areas outside of the jurisdiction of municipalities.

State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said that while the resolution was prepared for the committee’s consideration, he requested the panel wait to take any action on it because he needed to first complete revisions to the county’s nuisance ordinance, which regulates trash burning as well as the condition of property and buildings.

Killian said he was in the process of revising the nuisance ordinance with the Ford County Public Health Department’s administrator, Lana Sample, and would present a draft of it to the committee once it is finished.

“There’s been an issue with burning in the county that’s affecting a family with children with asthma,” Killian told the committee. “I think this (resolution) was drafted to address that issue, but we really need to revise our nuisance ordinance, too, as it’s pretty outdated.”



Other business

Also at Thursday’s committee meeting:

➜ The committee approved sending to the full board for its consideration the county’s property tax levy for the 2019 fiscal year. The levy calls for $3.499 million in property taxes to be collected next summer, up from $3.33 million last summer. The amount levied has risen each year since at least 2013, when it totaled $2.88 million.

➜ The committee approved sending to the full board for its consideration a proposed new food service and sanitation ordinance. County Clerk & Recorder Amy Frederick read a letter from the health department’s administrator, clarifying the need for the new ordinance. In the letter, Sample said Ford County is being required by the state health department to adopt the new ordinance in order to comply with the 2013 U.S. Food Code. Sample’s letter said there are now standardized inspection reports for all food establishments in the state, and food establishments will no longer be required to display placards showing the letter grade and score they received from the local health department based on their most recent inspection. Also, food establishments will be given a handout to inform them of “major food code changes so they are aware of them and follow protocol,” Sample’s letter said.

➜ The committee approved sending to the full board for its consideration a proposed resolution setting a new comp time policy applying to the county’s full-time hourly employees.

➜ The committee approved sending to the full board for its consideration proposed revisions to two resolutions approved last month related to the raising of some county employees’ salaries. The revisions called for the salaries of probation department employees to be adjusted slightly from the numbers originally listed in the previously approved resolutions. “The correct numbers weren’t given to me,” Frederick said, noting that the numbers have to be “to the penny” in order for the county to be reimbursed by the state for salaries paid to probation department workers.

➜ The committee approved sending to the full board for its consideration a proposed resolution supporting the moving of Douglas County from Local Workforce Investment Area (LWIA) Region 23 into LWIA Region 17. Douglas County is currently in both LWIA Region 23 and Region 2, but the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act does not allow a single local planning area to be split between two regions.

➜ The committee approved sending to the full board for its consideration a proposed resolution authorizing the sale of property acquired by the county after its owner defaulted on their property taxes. Under the resolution, the property in Button Township would be sold to Helmuth A. Merkel for $795.

➜ The committee postponed consideration of a proposed resolution to require that the county’s full-time public defender, Harvey Welch, to be in the courthouse anytime the court is in session and whenever the judge requires.

The 12-member county board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the board room in the basement of the county jail in Paxton to consider the committee's recommendations.