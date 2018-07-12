City to rescind ordinance allowing for abandoned helicopter frame to be donated

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council is expected Tuesday night to rescind an ordinance it approved last month that allowed for the frame of a helicopter that was left abandoned at the city’s airport to be donated to an American Legion post in Vermilion County.

Last month, the council approved an ordinance allowing the helicopter frame to be donated to the Davis-Busby American Legion Post No. 776, which planned to put it on display outside its building in Catlin.

For more than two years, the helicopter frame had been sitting just inside the airport’s fence. The city had been unable to locate its owner, who, according to Mayor Bill Ingold, had purchased it over the Internet for his children to use as a “toy in their backyard” before later abandoning it at the airport once he learned he was not permitted to keep it on his property.

However, Ingold said that after the council took the action, the man who owned the abandoned helicopter frame contacted him and explained that he was the owner. The man showed Ingold a bill of sale to prove it, Ingold said.

After being told the helicopter frame was to be donated to the Legion post, the man then contacted the organization and offered to sell the frame to the group, Ingold said. The Legion post, however, declined to buy it.

The helicopter frame’s owner then picked up the tail section of the frame and its blades and told Ingold he would return to get the rest of it.



Other business

Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 145 S. Market St.:

➜ The approval of the city’s tax levy ordinance.

➜ A discussion about options available for projects that may be completed through a program of the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

➜ The approval of the designation of parking spaces in the 100 block of East State Street.

➜ The approval of a policy prohibiting sexual harassment.