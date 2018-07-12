Fellheimer re-elected chief judge of 11th Judicial Circuit

PONTIAC — Mark A. Fellheimer has been re-elected as chief judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit, which comprises Ford, McLean, Livingston, Woodford and Logan counties.

Fellheimer’s new term begins Jan. 1. He was first elected as chief judge effective July 1, 2018, to serve the remainder of former Chief Judge Kevin Fitzgerald’s term upon his retirement.

As chief judge, Fellheimer has general administrative and supervisory authority over the judges of the circuit, court operations and probation/court services. He is also a member of the Illinois Conference of Chief Judges that meets monthly with the Illinois Supreme Court.

Fellheimer, a judge since 2008, currently presides over cases in Livingston, Ford and McLean counties, in addition to the chief judge duties.

Fellheimer was elected by the circuit judges in the 11th Judicial Circuit. He said he is “honored and humbled that his colleagues have the confidence and faith in him to continue to carry out the duties of chief judge of the 11th Circuit.”