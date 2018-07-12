Flu vaccine still available at Iroquois County Public Health Department

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department, located in the Administrative Center at 1001 E. Grant St. in Watseka, has flu vaccines available to the public on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The agency can bill Medicare and most insurance companies for the flu vaccine. People can call 815-432-2483 for more information.

“It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” said Vonda Pruitt, director of nursing and social services for the Iroquois County Public Health Department. “The flu season usually peaks between December and February and continues until May. Therefore, it is important to protect yourself and those around you against flu viruses.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has established the week of Dec. 2-8 as National Influenza Vaccination Week to highlight the importance of continuing flu vaccination throughout the holiday season and beyond.

During the 2017-18 flu season, the CDC estimated that the flu caused 49 million illnesses, 960,000 hospitalizations and 79,000 deaths. People at high risk of serious complications include young children, pregnant women, people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart or lung disease, and people 65 years and older.

“Influenza is not just a bad cold,” said Pruitt. “Influenza can result in serious health problems, such as pneumonia and bacterial infections. It can sometimes even lead to death.”

