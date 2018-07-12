Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



Felonies

• Amanda R. Esparza, 37, of Piper City, for concealing or aiding a fugitive.

• Christy L. Price, 48, of Champaign, for defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests.

• Jordan M. Davis-Ervin, 27, of Georgetown, for burglary.

• Ethan C. Ervin, 26, of Rossville, for burglary.

• Dakota J. Hanlin, 26, of Rossville, for burglary.

• Jamie Munoz Gonzalez, 39, of Gilman, for driving on a revoked or suspended driver’s license.



Misdemeanors

• Margaret A. Aylmer, 27, of Roberts, for domestic battery.

• Lisa I. Seibring, 33, of Cissna Park, for domestic battery.

• Mathew M. Moore, 18, of Buckley, for two counts of obstructing identification.

• Kevin G. Anderson, 36, of Paxton, for three counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal trespass to a residence.

• Theresa J. Donnelly, 52, of Sibley, for domestic battery.



DUI

• Clayton Carleton, 21, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Melissa J. Clark, 44, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violations

• Mathew M. Moore, 18, of Buckley, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

• Joshua Morales Rivera, 24, of Chicago, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Adam J. Bresler, 20, of Long Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Ravaugn A. Taylor, 44, of Hazel Crest, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Carlos K. Smith, 29, of Calumet City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Jose Jasso Aguilar, 39, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license and disregarding an official traffic-control device.

• A 17-year-old female from Loda, for failure to yield the right-of-way at a T-intersection.

• James C. Mills, 38, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.

• Jason R. Grice, 30, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Paul H. Gilligan, 54, of Mahomet, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• A 16-year-old male from Loda, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Brenda L. Tyler, 51, of Paxton, for improper use of a turn signal.

• Donna D. Cathey, 66, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• John Thomas Grady, 22, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Stacie L. Scott, 41, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Mathew M. Moore, 18, of Buckley, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Clayton Carleton, 21, of Paxton, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Christi J. Cade, 66, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Michael Rivera, 24, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jacquiese A. Robinson, 20, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Nathan B. Thomas, 24, of Houston, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Joshua Morales Rivera, 24, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Shu Q. Chen, 41, of Chicago, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.

• Brandon R. Cunning, 26, of Essex, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Leatrice A. Jackson, 41, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Vicky L. Reetz, 53, of Milford, for operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Ryan T. Armetta, 35, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Norah D. Rabatah, 24, of Downers Grove, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Steven M. Noe, 45, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Anthony W. Bower, 31, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Melissa J. Clark, 44, of Paxton, for expired registration and improper display of a registration sticker.



Small claims

• TD Bank USA vs. Jacklyn Robleto.

• Unifund CCR LLC vs. Scott Wallies of Piper City.

Arbitration

• Select Rehabilitation Inc. vs. Paxton Healthcare & Rehab Inc.



Divorces

• Brennan Krenz vs. Margaret Aylmer.

• Jennifer M. Kelly vs. Parker S. Kelly.

Family (Child support)

• Catherine S. Biesboer vs. Nicholas D. Schwarz.



Orders of protection

• Tyler Bell vs. Dana Walter.

• Brennan Krenz vs. Margaret Aylmer.