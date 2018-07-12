Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
Felonies
• Amanda R. Esparza, 37, of Piper City, for concealing or aiding a fugitive.
• Christy L. Price, 48, of Champaign, for defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests.
• Jordan M. Davis-Ervin, 27, of Georgetown, for burglary.
• Ethan C. Ervin, 26, of Rossville, for burglary.
• Dakota J. Hanlin, 26, of Rossville, for burglary.
• Jamie Munoz Gonzalez, 39, of Gilman, for driving on a revoked or suspended driver’s license.
Misdemeanors
• Margaret A. Aylmer, 27, of Roberts, for domestic battery.
• Lisa I. Seibring, 33, of Cissna Park, for domestic battery.
• Mathew M. Moore, 18, of Buckley, for two counts of obstructing identification.
• Kevin G. Anderson, 36, of Paxton, for three counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal trespass to a residence.
• Theresa J. Donnelly, 52, of Sibley, for domestic battery.
DUI
• Clayton Carleton, 21, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Melissa J. Clark, 44, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violations
• Mathew M. Moore, 18, of Buckley, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
• Joshua Morales Rivera, 24, of Chicago, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• Adam J. Bresler, 20, of Long Grove, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Ravaugn A. Taylor, 44, of Hazel Crest, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Carlos K. Smith, 29, of Calumet City, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Jose Jasso Aguilar, 39, of Paxton, for driving with no valid driver’s license and disregarding an official traffic-control device.
• A 17-year-old female from Loda, for failure to yield the right-of-way at a T-intersection.
• James C. Mills, 38, of Paxton, for unsafe backing on a roadway.
• Jason R. Grice, 30, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.
• Paul H. Gilligan, 54, of Mahomet, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• A 16-year-old male from Loda, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Brenda L. Tyler, 51, of Paxton, for improper use of a turn signal.
• Donna D. Cathey, 66, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• John Thomas Grady, 22, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Stacie L. Scott, 41, of Gibson City, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Mathew M. Moore, 18, of Buckley, for driving on a revoked driver’s license, driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Clayton Carleton, 21, of Paxton, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Christi J. Cade, 66, of Hoopeston, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Michael Rivera, 24, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jacquiese A. Robinson, 20, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Nathan B. Thomas, 24, of Houston, Texas, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Joshua Morales Rivera, 24, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Shu Q. Chen, 41, of Chicago, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and disregarding a stop sign.
• Brandon R. Cunning, 26, of Essex, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Leatrice A. Jackson, 41, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Vicky L. Reetz, 53, of Milford, for operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Ryan T. Armetta, 35, of Mahomet, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Norah D. Rabatah, 24, of Downers Grove, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Steven M. Noe, 45, of Melvin, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Anthony W. Bower, 31, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Melissa J. Clark, 44, of Paxton, for expired registration and improper display of a registration sticker.
Small claims
• TD Bank USA vs. Jacklyn Robleto.
• Unifund CCR LLC vs. Scott Wallies of Piper City.
Arbitration
• Select Rehabilitation Inc. vs. Paxton Healthcare & Rehab Inc.
Divorces
• Brennan Krenz vs. Margaret Aylmer.
• Jennifer M. Kelly vs. Parker S. Kelly.
Family (Child support)
• Catherine S. Biesboer vs. Nicholas D. Schwarz.
Orders of protection
• Tyler Bell vs. Dana Walter.
• Brennan Krenz vs. Margaret Aylmer.
