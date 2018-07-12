GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Adam L. Durham, 24, of 615 E. 5th St., Gibson City, for aggravated assault and unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Melissa J. Clark, 44, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was ticketed for operating a vehicle with expired registration and improper display of a registration sticker during a traffic stop at 9:23 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the intersection of Market and Pells streets. Police pulled over Clark’s vehicle for having an expired registration sticker. During the traffic stop, police detected an odor of alcohol coming from Clark, who subsequently failed field-sobriety tests. After being taken to the Ford County Jail, Clark submitted to a breath test that showed her blood alcohol content was 0.151, above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2013 Dodge Journey that Clark was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Anthony W. Bower, 31, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license at 1:48 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the intersection of Market and Holmes streets. The traffic stop was initiated after a Paxton police officer saw Bower commit improper traffic lane usage. During the traffic stop, police found that Bower’s driver’s license was suspended. The 2006 Saturn Vue that Bower was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Shu Q. Chen, 41, of Chicago, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for disobeying a stop sign during a traffic stop at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the intersection of Patton and Market streets. The traffic stop was initiated after a Paxton police officer saw Chen disobey a stop sign. During the traffic stop, police found that Chen’s Illinois driver’s license was suspended. The 2014 Toyota Sienna that Chen was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Amanda Collins, 35, of Clifton, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 5. Collins was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

➜ No tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The accident occurred when Bruce E. Martell, 56, of Beaverville, was driving south on County Road 2200 East, near County Road 2100 North, and lost control of his vehicle on the ice- and snow-covered roadway. The vehicle entered a ditch and struck an embankment, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. Martell was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The accident occurred when Christal L. Hubbard, 29, of St. Anne, was driving south on County Road 2200 East, near County Road 2000 North, and lost control of her vehicle on the ice- and snow-covered roadway. The vehicle entered a ditch and struck an embankment, then struck several small trees before coming to a stop. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The accident occurred when Debbie J. Caise, 55, of St. Anne, was driving south on County Road 2200 East, near County Road 2200 North, and lost control of her vehicle on the ice- and snow-covered roadway, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch and roll. The vehicle then struck a tree before coming to a rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. Caise was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Loda on Tuesday, Dec. 4. The accident occurred when Lisa Lewis, 34, of Champaign, was driving west on County Road 200 North, near County Road 170 East, and her vehicle slid out of control on the ice-covered roadway, striking a guardrail. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Izaak D. Matthews, 20, of Sheldon, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Monday, Dec. 3. Matthews will later be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections to begin serving a four-year sentence he received for residential burglary.

➜ Noah H. Matthews, 19, of Iroquois, was arrested by Sheldon police for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

➜ Patrick J. Mulligan, 43, of Ashkum, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for battery on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident in Buckley on Sunday, Nov. 25. The accident occurred when a 16-year-old male from Loda was driving west on West Lincoln Street and struck a parked vehicle. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Billy E. Taylor, 57, of Milford, was ticketed for disobeying a yield sign following a two-vehicle accident near Milford on Thursday, Nov. 22. The accident occurred when Taylor was driving south on County Road 2700 East and failed to obey a yield sign at the intersection with County Road 1300 North, striking a westbound vehicle driven by Angela L. Morgan, 33, of Watseka. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. Morgan was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for treatment and later transported to Carle Hospital in Urbana.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Kreyshawn M. Walls, 22, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of between 100 and 500 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw Walls’ southbound vehicle speeding at mile post 293, near Ashkum. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 171 grams of cannabis.

➜ Jeffrey M. Read, 39, of Piper City, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper traffic lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Wednesday, Nov. 28, after state police responded to a one-vehicle crash around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Iroquois County Road 1600 North, near Onarga. Read, who police said showed signs of alcohol impairment, was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka due to injuries sustained in the crash.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 725 traffic citations and 1,284 written warnings in November, including 17 for driving under the influence and 41 for failure to wear a seat belt. There were also 12 criminal arrests made. District 21 troopers also assisted 185 motorists, conducted 258 motor carrier inspections and investigated 97 traffic crashes. There were no fatal crashes investigated in District 21 — which encompasses Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties — in November.