Elderly man gets 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of three children

URBANA — A 78-year-old man from northern Ford County has been ordered to serve consecutive sentences that total 140 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of three children.

On Friday in U.S. District Court in Urbana, Judge Sara Darrow ordered Toetim Cizmar of Cabery to serve four consecutive 30-year sentences for sexual exploitation of a child followed by a 20-year sentence for possession of child pornography.

Cizmar earlier pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a child for engaging in sexually explicit conduct with three children, ranging in age from 3 to 6, between January and March 2014. Cizmar also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography images for producing “visual depictions” of the sexual conduct.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, Cizmar presented himself to friends and family as a “humble” and “kind” elderly man and “loving” father. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson argued, however, that the evidence showed Cizmar’s private personae was that of “a manipulative pedophile who consumes children for his own sexual pleasure.”

Peirson argued for a life sentence, noting that Cizmar groomed young children and their parents by presenting himself as a man of faith who dedicated his life to being an educator and gaining unfettered access to their young children.

Peirson added that Cizmar directed the children’s games “toward his perverted sexual desires,” and based on his lack of remorse, there was reason to believe that Cizmar will never be rehabilitated.

Cizmar has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest in December 2016.

Cizmar’s crimes were investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Illinois State Police.