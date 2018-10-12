No contests yet for seats up for election in April in Ford County

No contests had emerged yet as of Monday afternoon for local school board and city council seats that will be up for election in Ford County on April 2.

Monday marked the first day of the period in which candidates could file their nominating petitions for next April’s consolidated election. The filing period runs through Dec. 17.

As of the close of business Monday afternoon, two incumbents had filed for re-election to the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board: Emily Tucker-Davis of Gibson City and Steve Swearingen of Melvin. Also up for re-election but not yet having filed as a candidate is incumbent Miranda Leonard of Gibson City.

Meanwhile, incumbent Steve Pacey of Paxton was the only one who had filed for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board. Up for election are the seats of Pacey, Doug Wolken of Paxton and the board’s vice president, Dave Dowling of Paxton.

For seats on the Tri-Point school board, all three incumbents up for re-election filed: Sharon Mogged of Piper City, the board’s vice president; Kristine Haag of Cullom, the board’s treasurer; and Theodore Conkling of Kempton, the board’s president.

In Paxton, three of the six aldermen whose city council seats are up for election filed: Justin Withers (Ward 2), Rob Pacey (Ward 3) and Mike Wilson (Ward 4). Also up for election but not yet having filed as candidates are incumbents Eric Evans (Ward 1), Linda Glad (Ward 1) and Bill Wylie (Ward 3).

In Roberts, no one had filed for any of the seats on the village board up for election. Available are the seats of trustees Sara Waterson, John Viner and Sharon King, all for four-year terms.

In Gibson City, up for election will be the seats currently held by Ward 1’s Greg Houtzel, Ward 2’s Nelda Jordan, Ward 3’s Scott Davis and Doug Parsons and Ward 4’s Laura Miller. City Hall was closed by the time the Ford County Record called to see who had filed late Monday afternoon.