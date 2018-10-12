PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Monica S. Miller, 30, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 9:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the intersection of Patton Street and Railroad Avenue. The 2006 Chevrolet Impala that Miller was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A father and son were arrested during a traffic stop at 9:54 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 451 W. Ottawa Road. Paxton police pulled over a vehicle driven by Paul J. Hawk, 54, of Tuscola, after seeing him commit improper traffic lane usage. During the traffic stop, police determined that Hawk was driving with no valid driver’s license and was operating an uninsured vehicle. Police arrested him for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed him for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage. A passenger in the vehicle — Matthew D. Hawk, 28, of Pesotum, who police said is Paul Hawk’s son — was also arrested, after police found 11.1 grams of cannabis in his possession, plus a plastic straw that had white residue inside of it that tested positive for cocaine. Matthew Hawk was arrested for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 2015 Nissan Ultima that Paul Hawk was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Benjamin A. Johnson, 21, of Gibson City, was arrested for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis and possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver after police confronted him in his vehicle at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, by Just Hamburgers, 214 E. Ottawa Road. Police checked on Johnson’s vehicle after finding it parked next to the restaurant. When they approached the vehicle, police smelled an odor of cannabis coming from inside it. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the presence of 22.1 grams of cannabis, with the marijuana wrapped in individual bags. Johnson’s 2014 Dodge Journey was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ John N. Hanford, 35, of Watseka, was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection following a two-vehicle accident at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at the intersection of Patton Street and Railroad Avenue. The accident occurred when Hanford was driving a 1999 Ford F-450 south on Railroad Avenue and failed to yield at the intersection to an eastbound 2002 Dodge Intrepid driven by Katherine A. Denney, 60, of Gibson City. Hanford’s vehicle struck Denney’s in its side. Both driver’s refused medical treatment at the scene.