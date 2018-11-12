Buckley board hears update on old windmill's restoration

BUCKLEY — Buckley Village Board members received an update on the progress of the refurbishing of an old windmill at the Buckley Lake property during their monthly meeting Monday night.

The update came from Buckley resident Les Dippel, a member of the Buckley Sportsman’s Club, which recently began refurbishing the windmill.

The village is paying for only some of the cost. To cover the rest, Dippel said the sportsman’s club has received donations from the community as well as a grant from Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.

Dippel said the windmill’s blades are being powder-coated, and the project is expected to be completed before May.

Dippel asked board members to think about selecting a date for when the refurbished windmill can be dedicated. Dippel suggested doing so as part of Buckley Fun Day festivities in June or on Independence Day in July.

Dippel also mentioned that Paul’s Windmills has offered a maintenance program for Buckley’s windmill at a cost of $225 per year.

Village Board President Sheree Stachura thanked Dippel for taking an interest in the project and moving forward with the restoration and all of the work involved in it.



Other business

In other business at Monday night’s meeting:

➜ ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system, reported that it plans to soon install four new water meters outside, including one this week, as well as 13 meters inside. In response to a question about putting six separate water lines in a multiple-meter rental property, the village was informed the cost would be about $10,000 to $15,000.00 to do so.

➜ The board agreed that a Buckley resident who claimed to have a water leak under her home that caused her most recent water bill to be around $800 will need to pay the entire balance of the bill. Trustee Keith Hartke said that because the water went through the meter, the resident should be required to pay for the water. Other board members agreed.

➜ Board members voted to approve the village’s annual tax levy ordinance, showing $53,331 to be collected from local property owners next summer, up from $51,620 this year.

➜ Village maintenance employee Donnie Miller said he had vacuumed leaves, power-washed the street sweeper, winterized equipment and prepared snow-plowing equipment for the winter. Miller also said that while vacuuming leaves, he found garbage and animal waste in them, as well as mulched leaves. Miller said that in the future, he will not pick up mulched leaves, adding that residents should not mow grass or rake leaves or yard waste into the road. Miller said doing so could clog storm drains. Residents were also reminded that if they have trees removed from their properties, they are responsible for disposing of them, not the village.

➜ The board approved changes to the water bill payment and water service shut-off process. The changes affect the date water bills are due and the time span between the receipt of the bill and shut-off if a bill remains unpaid. Bills will be due on the 15th of the billing month. If payment is not received by the 15th, a shut-off notice will be sent out the following day, with shut-off to occur 20 days past the initial due date. Residents will be notified when the changes will take effect.

➜ Village Clerk Jim Biggs said one person had already filed a nominating petition to become a candidate in next April’s consolidated election for a seat on the village board.

➜ Board members voted to give each of the three village employees a Christmas bonus of $100.

➜ It was announced that the village’s next Paint Party will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley. The cost to participate is a $12 donation.