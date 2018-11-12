Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Jamie Munoz Gonzalez, 39, of Gilman, for driving on a revoked or suspended driver’s license.

• Ronald L. Back, 46, of Gibson City, for possession of a controlled substance.



Civil law violations

• Cardell Clemons, 36, of Aurora, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• John N. Hanford, 35, of Watseka, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Melissa Jo Bane, 38, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• William A. Bellamy, 38, of Park Forest, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Jaida E. Belt, 21, of Flossmoor, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Shenghua Deng, 30, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Lorraine M. Heintz, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Daniel L. Mason, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for illegal use of registration.

• Paul E. Theesfield, no age listed, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Lindsay R. Fowler, no age listed, of Farmer City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jaclyn L. Bohlen, no age listed, of St. Joseph, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Monica S. Miller, 30, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Paul J. Hawk, 54, of Tuscola, for driving with no valid driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Michelle R. Bissell, no age listed, of Elliott, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Sky Ann M. Hasbargen, 29, of Watseka, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.

• Wilbur A. White, 57, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.



Ordinance violations

• Kara Poole, no age listed, of Roberts for accumulation of trash or debris.



Forcible entry and detainer

• Robert W. Gilonske of Terre Haute, Ind., vs. Nikki Billings of Paxton.



Small claims

• Unifund CCR LLC vs. Scott Wallies of Piper City.

• Capital One Bank USA vs. Megan B. Hook of Urbana.



Arbitration

• Select Rehabilitation Inc. vs. Paxton Healthcare & Rehab Inc.



Family (Child support)

• Catherine S. Biesboer vs. Nicholas D. Schwarz.



Orders of protection

• Catherine Sophia Biesboer vs. Nicholas David Schwarz.