Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Jamie Munoz Gonzalez, 39, of Gilman, for driving on a revoked or suspended driver’s license.
• Ronald L. Back, 46, of Gibson City, for possession of a controlled substance.
Civil law violations
• Cardell Clemons, 36, of Aurora, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.
Traffic tickets
• John N. Hanford, 35, of Watseka, for failure to obey a yield sign.
• Melissa Jo Bane, 38, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• William A. Bellamy, 38, of Park Forest, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Jaida E. Belt, 21, of Flossmoor, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Shenghua Deng, 30, of Chicago, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Lorraine M. Heintz, no age listed, of Loda, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Daniel L. Mason, no age listed, of Chatsworth, for illegal use of registration.
• Paul E. Theesfield, no age listed, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Lindsay R. Fowler, no age listed, of Farmer City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jaclyn L. Bohlen, no age listed, of St. Joseph, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Monica S. Miller, 30, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Paul J. Hawk, 54, of Tuscola, for driving with no valid driver’s license, improper traffic lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Michelle R. Bissell, no age listed, of Elliott, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Sky Ann M. Hasbargen, 29, of Watseka, for driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit.
• Wilbur A. White, 57, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Ordinance violations
• Kara Poole, no age listed, of Roberts for accumulation of trash or debris.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Robert W. Gilonske of Terre Haute, Ind., vs. Nikki Billings of Paxton.
Small claims
• Unifund CCR LLC vs. Scott Wallies of Piper City.
• Capital One Bank USA vs. Megan B. Hook of Urbana.
Arbitration
• Select Rehabilitation Inc. vs. Paxton Healthcare & Rehab Inc.
Family (Child support)
• Catherine S. Biesboer vs. Nicholas D. Schwarz.
Orders of protection
• Catherine Sophia Biesboer vs. Nicholas David Schwarz.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.