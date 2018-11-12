Gibson City receives clean financial audit

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City has a clean financial audit and has strong finances compared with other area communities, the city council learned during Monday night’s meeting.

Champaign-based Kemper CPA Group’s Karen Bojda told aldermen that the city’s major fund balances remained steady or even increased during the 2017-18 fiscal year, with only a few minor fund balances decreasing.

“You don’t seem to have any declining (major) fund balances, so I think you’re in pretty good shape,” Bojda said. “I think your proprietary funds (water and sewer) are actually making money, which is not very typical.”

Bojda said the parks and recreation fund saw the largest fund decrease. The city spent some money out of that fund during the second phase of the North Park playground-improvement project in conjunction with the Gibson City Rotary Club.

Bojda also said the city’s government-wide net position is positive and “actually increased.”

Bojda pointed out the city’s property tax settlement with the One Earth Energy ethanol plant. Since City Attorney Marc Miller indicated the settlement has not been officially approved by the Ford County Board, it was not included in the audit. But Bojda stated that since the city is on a modified cash basis, it would not need to recognize the settlement since it involves only past property taxes.

Alderman Nelda Jordan noted that the audit found the city to have inadequate internal control over its finances. Bojda said most small communities receive this ruling because, with limited finances, many small towns do not have the money to hire the recommended three employees to oversee the books.

“The person who approves the transactions shouldn’t be the same person who pays the bills, signs the checks or has control of the assets, who then shouldn’t be the person who is actually recording it in your accounting books,” Bojda explained, adding that Administrative Assistant Peggy Stalter oversees all three parts where larger cities might have one for each.

Bojda said most communities do not want to hire an extra person since it would be a bad trade-off. In Gibson City’s situation, Bojda said city council control is a good solution.

Other business

In other business:

➜ Mayor Dan Dickey announced that this year’s property tax levy is staying the same, and Miller said the levy is the exact same as last year’s. The 2017 property tax levy amount was $338,100. That amount was the same as the 2016 levy, and Miller believed the city has kept the same rate for several years. The new levy is not even adjusted for inflation, Miller added.

➜ Council members voted to spend $125 on a wrap-around sign to cover the existing Lighted Christmas Parade sign near the Bank of Gibson City. Alderman Susie Tongate said the wrap will recognize the state champion Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School football team and will stay up until shortly before next year’s Lighted Christmas Parade. Alderman Laura Miller said she wanted the city to install permanent signage at the edge of town honoring both the 2018 and 2018 football squads, which won championships in the IHSA’s Class 2A. Dickey said the Illinois Department of Transportation would likely remove the existing 2017 signs and replace them with 2018 ones. Dickey requested Miller discuss options with City Superintendent Randy Stauffer.

➜ The council approved giving a retirement gift of $100 in Gibson Bucks gift certificates to Pete Royal, who has worked for the city’s water/sewer department for 13 years.

