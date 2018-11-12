Leaking roof causes damage to Ludlow school

LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School officials are frustrated.

When a new roof is installed, leaks are supposed to be nonexistent — at least for several years.

That has not been the case. One leak caused “quite a bit of damage in the sixth-grade classroom,” Superintendent Dru Lobmaster said. “We lost textbooks, which our insurance had to cover.”

Lobmaster said “every few months” a new leak pops up.

The superintendent said the administration has had to call the company that installed the roof, about the problems. She was especially frustrated when the company billed the school $200 to remove some leaves from the roof.

“Thank God we have some warranty,” Lobmaster said.

Lobmaster is not sure how the school board will proceed with the problem.

The school board discussed the problem at its November meeting.

In other building and grounds business, the board approved hiring D&M Rejuvenation and Landscaping, St. Joseph, to do prep work for the border around the new playground equipment for $1,640.

Lobmaster said the school received a $2,500 donation from Ludlow Township to assist with some of the finishing work for the playground.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The board approved the 2018 tentative tax levy totaling $581,138 — an increase of $28,786.

➜ Board members learned the school had received a “commendable” rating from the state based on PARCC test scores. A commendable rating means the school has no underperforming students, a graduation rate greater than 67 percent and whose performance is not in the top 10 percent statewide.

➜ Principal Tanya Turner said the school’s Santa Shop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17-20, when students can shop for Christmas presents for their families. Last year the Santa’s Shop raised about $500 — money that was used to help pay for school field trips. All items at the shop, which is run by community volunteers, are donated.

➜ It was announced that winter break will run Dec. 21-Jan. 2. School resumes Jan. 3.