PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Monica S. Miller, 30, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 9:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the intersection of Patton Street and Railroad Avenue. The 2006 Chevrolet Impala that Miller was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ A father and son were arrested during a traffic stop at 9:54 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 451 W. Ottawa Road. Paxton police pulled over a vehicle driven by Paul J. Hawk, 54, of Tuscola, after seeing him commit improper traffic lane usage. During the traffic stop, police determined that Hawk was driving with no valid driver’s license and was operating an uninsured vehicle. Police arrested him for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed him for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage. A passenger in the vehicle — Matthew D. Hawk, 28, of Pesotum, who police said is Paul Hawk’s son — was also arrested, after police found 11.1 grams of cannabis in his possession, plus a plastic straw that had white residue inside of it that tested positive for cocaine. Matthew Hawk was arrested for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 2015 Nissan Ultima that Paul Hawk was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Benjamin A. Johnson, 21, of Gibson City, was arrested for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis and possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver after police confronted him in his vehicle at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, by Just Hamburgers, 214 E. Ottawa Road. Police checked on Johnson’s vehicle after finding it parked next to the restaurant. When they approached the vehicle, police smelled an odor of cannabis coming from inside it. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the presence of 22.1 grams of cannabis, with the marijuana wrapped in individual bags. Johnson’s 2014 Dodge Journey was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ John N. Hanford, 35, of Watseka, was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection following a two-vehicle accident at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at the intersection of Patton Street and Railroad Avenue. The accident occurred when Hanford was driving a 1999 Ford F-450 south on Railroad Avenue and failed to yield at the intersection to an eastbound 2002 Dodge Intrepid driven by Katherine A. Denney, 60, of Gibson City. Hanford’s vehicle struck Denney’s in its side. Both driver’s refused medical treatment at the scene.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Minor injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Loda on Monday, Dec. 10. The accident occurred when David R. Hanson, 52, of Chebanse, was driving north on County Road 800 East, near County Road 600 North, and failed to notice a jog in the road due to the dense fog. Hanson made a sharp left turn, and the vehicle overturned onto its side.

➜ Minor injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident in the 500 block of Prairie Lane in Cissna Park on Sunday, Dec. 9. The accident occurred when Susan A. Walder, 72, of Cissna Park, was turning left into a private drive and was blinded by the sunlight, causing her to strike a vehicle driven by Elaine V. Edwards, 75, of Cissna Park.

➜ Benjamin D. Gentry, 22, of Gilman, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest on Sunday, Dec. 9.

➜ Scott A. Harrison, 53, of Bourbonnais, was arrested by Gilman police for driving with a revoked driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper use of registration on Sunday, Dec. 9.

➜ Joshua Sauberli, 25, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a one-weekend sentence he received for driving under the influence on Saturday, Dec. 8.

➜ Amanda Collins, 35, of Clifton, was transported from the Kankakee County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 5. Collins was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

➜ No tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The accident occurred when Bruce E. Martell, 56, of Beaverville, was driving south on County Road 2200 East, near County Road 2100 North, and lost control of his vehicle on the ice- and snow-covered roadway. The vehicle entered a ditch and struck an embankment, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. Martell was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The accident occurred when Christal L. Hubbard, 29, of St. Anne, was driving south on County Road 2200 East, near County Road 2000 North, and lost control of her vehicle on the ice- and snow-covered roadway. The vehicle entered a ditch and struck an embankment, then struck several small trees before coming to a stop. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ No tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Watseka on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The accident occurred when Debbie J. Caise, 55, of St. Anne, was driving south on County Road 2200 East, near County Road 2200 North, and lost control of her vehicle on the ice- and snow-covered roadway, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch and roll. The vehicle then struck a tree before coming to a rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. Caise was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee for treatment.

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident near Loda on Tuesday, Dec. 4. The accident occurred when Lisa Lewis, 34, of Champaign, was driving west on County Road 200 North, near County Road 170 East, and her vehicle slid out of control on the ice-covered roadway, striking a guardrail. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Kreyshawn M. Walls, 22, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of between 100 and 500 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw Walls’ southbound vehicle speeding at mile post 293, near Ashkum. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 171 grams of cannabis.

➜ Jeffrey M. Read, 39, of Piper City, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper traffic lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Wednesday, Nov. 28, after state police responded to a one-vehicle crash around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Iroquois County Road 1600

North, near Onarga. Read, who police said showed signs of alcohol impairment, was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka due to injuries sustained in the crash.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 725 traffic citations and 1,284 written warnings in November, including 17 for driving under the influence and 41 for failure to wear a seat belt. There were also 12 criminal arrests made. District 21 troopers also assisted 185 motorists, conducted 258 motor carrier inspections and investigated 97 traffic crashes. There were no fatal crashes investigated in District 21 — which encompasses Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties — in November.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Tuesday, Dec. 18. The patrols focus on 15 safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers — those in both the front and back seats — to be buckled up.