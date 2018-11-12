Quick appointed to EIEC's board of directors

PAXTON — The board of directors of Paxton-based Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative (EIEC) has appointed Lauri Quick as its newest board member.

Quick will serve as a director for District 9, a position that became vacant after the death of Jay Hageman, a long-time EIEC director.

“Lauri impressed us with her diverse skill set and perspective as well as her community involvement and enthusiasm for the position,” said Tom Schlatter, EIEC board chairman. “We know that our membership will see the same qualities in Lauri when they meet her.”

Quick has been a member of EIEC for 10 years and brings a wealth of experience to the position. Quick is currently employed by the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois as an administrative aide in the Office of Advancement. In her role within the Office of Advancement, she counsels and advises on administrative matters, manages the operating and events budgets, and facilitates educational programs and special events for donors, alumni and the public.

Quick holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in human resources education from the University of Illinois. She and her husband, David, live in Tolono.

As a member of the board of directors, Quick will work with tother board members to set policy, approve budgets and contractual considerations, monitor the financial and operational needs of the cooperative, and provide guidance and oversight to EIEC staff.

“I am honored and grateful to the EIEC board for the opportunity to be part of this exceptional organization,” said Quick. “I look forward to representing the interests of all cooperative members.”

EIEC delivers electric service to more than 13,000 meters in 10 counties in East Central Illinois. EIEC operates and maintains more than 4,500 miles of energized lines.