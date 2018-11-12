Rankin pub's hours extended by village board

RANKIN — The Rankin Village Board last week approved allowing Rankin Rangers Pub and Grub to extend its hours of operation on Sundays.

The bar-and-grill will now be able to open at noon — one hour earlier than it had been — and remain open until midnight — one hour later than it had been.

Owner Shane Moline asked the board for the change, saying it is to cater to his customers, not that he is necessarily losing business.



Other business

In other business at Thursday’s board meeting:

➜ The board accepted the resignation of Trustee Colin Carswell, who is moving out of the village.

➜ The board learned that prospective village police officer Roy Beard had filled out paperwork required to be accepted into the police training academy. Beard needs to attend the training academy in order to become an officer in Rankin. The board hopes Beard will be able to get into the February class.

➜ Engineer Greg Gustafson of Berns, Clancy & Associates of Urbana said he had received a “compliance commitment agreement” form from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency concerning violations by Rankin’s water and sewer department. The board authorized Gustafson to return the completed form with a cover letter stating that the village board’s monthly meeting was not held until Dec. 6. The deadline to return the form was Dec. 5.

➜ Board members voted to give village employees a $75 Christmas bonus.

➜ The board spoke with Loda resident Sandy Coffey about her interest in becoming Rankin’s ordinance enforcement officer. The position would be on an as-needed basis. Board members agreed that they would like to look into having Coffey complete some type of training before going ahead and hiring her, as they feel a lack of training is what led to issues with the previous ordinance enforcement officer. Board members said they would see what other municipalities require and if other towns would be willing to share in training for the position. The matter will be discussed further in January.

