State-champion GCMS football team recognized by county board

PAXTON — For the second year in a row, the Ford County Board welcomed and recognized the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School football team for winning a state championship.

During Monday night’s board meeting, senior quarterback Nathan Garard, who is headed to West Point next year, and head coach Mike Allen thanked those present and others in the county for their support of the team.

Allen said he will never forget the support of the nearly 1,500 people who turned out in Gibson City to welcome the team home after winning its second consecutive state title in the IHSA’s Class 2A last month.

Allen thanked board members Tim Nuss of Roberts, Chase McCall of Gibson City and Chuck Aubry of Gibson City, a former GCMS superintendent, as well as other adults for being role models for the team.

Allen said there was little turnover among the players between last year and this year. Next year, however, the team has just two returning defensive players and two returning offensive players. Allen said every player who came out for varsity the past two years lettered because there was so much playing time to go around as GCMS blew out most of its opponents.

McCall told the team he hopes the players “know how proud this community is of you.”

“Never stop. Never slow down,” McCall told the team.