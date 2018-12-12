City to use ordinance as leverage for removal of abandoned helicopter

PAXTON — Even though the man who abandoned the frame of a helicopter at Paxton’s airport more than two years ago intends to reclaim his possession, the city council on Tuesday decided not to rescind an ordinance allowing it to be donated to an area organization.

Upon the recommendation of Mayor Bill Ingold, the council agreed to keep the ordinance in effect, using it as leverage to get the vehicle’s owner to finally remove it.

In November, the council approved an ordinance allowing the helicopter frame to be donated to the Davis-Busby American Legion Post No. 776, which planned to put it on display outside its building in Catlin.

For more than two years, the helicopter frame has been sitting just inside the airport’s fence. Its owner had remained unknown until the man contacted the police department when he saw Legion representatives removing the helicopter’s tail in preparation for moving it last month.

“A man called the police department and said, ‘I want to file a report that somebody’s messing with my helicopter,’” Ingold told aldermen. “Sgt. (Robert) Yates then came up to my office, and I had him stand in the doorway while I talked to the man on speaker phone and said, ‘You’ll need to come over to me and prove that this is your property, and you’ll need to remove it as quickly as you can.’

“He was there the next day with a bill of sale for this helicopter, which, I guess, 12 years prior had been on a yacht at some point. He showed me the bill of sale, proved to me who he was, and so I told him, ‘We need this thing gone. It’s been over there for over two years.’ He (said he) had made an agreement with Jef LaRette, the fixed-base operator (at the airport) at the time, to (allow him) to go ahead and just store it there for a while.”

After speaking with Ingold, the man contacted the American Legion post and offered to sell the frame to the group, Ingold said. The Legion post, however, declined to buy it.

The man then picked up the tail section of the frame and its blades and told Ingold he would return to get the rest of it.

However, as of early this week, the partially dismantled helicopter still sat there on city-owned property.

Ingold said he planned to call the man again Wednesday to ask him again to remove it.

“If nothing else, we can haul it to a scrap yard,” Ingold said.