Paxton firefighters respond to vehicle fire, chimney fire in one night

PAXTON — Paxton firefighters responded to a vehicle fire and then a chimney fire on Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., volunteer firefighter Alan Meyer was at his downtown Paxton shop — Mom & Pop’s Kettle Korn, 119 S. Market St. — when he noticed smoke coming from an unattended 2014 Dodge Caravan parked just outside his store.

Meyer immediately called 911 and, prior to other firefighters arriving, used a fire extinguisher to keep the blaze contained. The eight other firefighters who came to the scene then used a small amount of water to make sure the fire was completely put out, Meyer said.

“It was really out on (firefighters’) arrival,” Meyer said. “They just put like maybe a splash of water on it.”

The Paxton resident who owns the van was at a local restaurant at the time, Meyer said. The damage was contained to the rear cargo area on the van’s driver’s side, Meyer said.

The fire’s cause was undetermined.

Later that evening, firefighters responded to a chimney fire in a home at 322 E. Spruce St.

The home’s wood-burning fireplace had a fire going at the time, Meyer said. After he adjusted the fireplace’s damper, a smoke detector went off, and then he noticed an area above the fireplace had caught fire, Meyer said.

“He tried throwing water on it while he was calling 911,” said Meyer, the first firefighter to arrive.

Firefighters ended up using about 500 gallons of water to make sure the fire was extinguished, Meyer said.

The cause of the chimney fire was undetermined, but Meyer said it appeared unintentional.

Meyer said the chimney fire showed why it is a good idea to make sure homes’ smoke detectors work. The fire department has a limited supply of smoke detectors available for free of charge to Paxton residents, Meyer said. Anyone interested in obtaining one can call Fire Chief Denny Kingren at 217-202-6398.