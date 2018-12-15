'Mega Town Hall' event to replace Ford County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner in 2019

Ford County Republican precinct committeemen, from left, Tim Nuss of rural Roberts, Mike Krumwiede of rural Paxton, Chase McCall of Gibson City and Steve Pacey of Paxton discuss business during Saturday morning’s meeting of the Ford County Republican Central Committee at the Arcade Cafe & Pancake House in downtown Paxton.

PAXTON — Instead of its annual Lincoln Day Dinner, Ford County’s Republican party plans to hold what it is calling a “Mega Town Hall” event in 2019.

During Saturday morning’s meeting of the Ford County Republican Central Committee at the Arcade Cafe & Pancake House in downtown Paxton, the event was set for 6:30 p.m. on a date to be determined during the week of July 22 at Gibson City’s Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence St.

The town hall will allow Ford County residents to meet, provide input to and ask questions of their elected officials. Among those to be invited to attend are Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Burr Ridge; the Republican Leader in the state Senate, Bill Brady, R-Bloomington; state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City; state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington; U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon; and U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville.

Admission will be free to the public, and the Ford County GOP will provide free food and drinks.

“I came up with the idea early in the year,” said Ford County Republican Central Committee Chairman Chase McCall of Gibson City. “It was just a way for us to maybe do something a little different that we haven’t done in years past.

“Everybody has a Lincoln Day Dinner across the state of Illinois, and some of them are really well attended while some of them are poorly attended, and I think part of the reason (for poor attendance sometimes) is you’ve got to pay to show up to these dinners to hear a keynote speaker, to get a meal, to do all of these other things,” McCall continued. “So my thought was, ‘Why don’t we try to offer something free to the public that’s sort of along the same concept but you can also mingle with the elected officials, ask them questions, tell them what’s on your mind, things like that, so that it’s not just a speech.’”

If the town hall goes well, the GOP may turn it into an annual or bi-annual event.

“We’re planning on doing a Lincoln Day Dinner again in 2020, but if this town hall event explodes and if we’ve got a lot of people who show up, we may consider doing town hall events every year or maybe doing a town hall one year and then doing a Lincoln Day Dinner the next year.”

McCall noted that he does not expect the town hall event to replace the Lincoln Day Dinner on a permanent basis, given that the annual dinner’s sponsorships and ticket sales bring in needed money for the local Republican party.

“We do need the cash to operate,” McCall said, “but we are sitting pretty good right now as far as that’s concerned.”



Other business

Also during Saturday’s meeting:

➜ Precinct committeeman Tim Nuss of rural Roberts suggested the GOP hold a series of smaller community outreach events in park pavilions in Ford County’s towns in 2019. Nuss also suggested the party make it a priority to conduct outreach activities in the northern part of the county, including by perhaps holding one of its 2019 monthly meetings at Tom’s Tavern in Kempton.

➜ Nuss said he thinks the party should consider financially supporting those local Republicans who face opposition for positions in upcoming elections. However, precinct committeeman Steve Pacey of Paxton questioned why the Republican Central Committee should financially support local candidates when they have rarely financially supported the party. Pacey said that “you can count on one hand” the number of Republican officeholders in Ford County who have given money to the Republican Central Committee in the past 40 years.

➜ McCall said 57.49 percent of Ford County’s registered voters cast a ballot in the Nov. 6 general election. McCall said that percentage was “huge” for a non-presidential election.

➜ Bennett said 72 percent of voters in the 106th Illinois House District — which includes Ford County — supported Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in his unsuccessful bid for re-election. That percentage was the highest among any House district in the state, Bennett said. However, Bennett pointed out that Rauner’s opponent, Democrat J.B. Pritzker, secured as much as 80 percent of the vote in some districts.

➜ Precinct committeemen mentioned that Illinois residents can expect much talk in the Legislature next year about such issues as the legalization of marijuana for recreational use and the creation of a progressive income tax and gas tax.

➜ It was mentioned that Illinois’ fall to sixth among the nation’s most populous states could mean the state will lose a U.S. congressman when redistricting takes place.