Chicago man nabbed for theft of cigarettes in Paxton

PAXTON — A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $700 in cigarettes from a Paxton liquor store last month.

Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said an arrest warrant was obtained last week for Rakeem R. Burris, 26, who was subsequently arrested around 9 p.m. Friday by the Cook County Gang Task Force.

Burris was charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony punishable upon conviction by a sentence ranging from probation to up to three to seven years in prison.

As of Monday, Burris remained in custody in Cook County awaiting transfer to the Ford County Jail, Cornett said.

After “he did something similar in Chatham,” Cornett said, Paxton police were able to identify Burris as the man who was captured on surveillance video stealing three different brands of cigarettes with a total value estimated at more than $700 on Thursday, Nov. 1, at Paxton Variety Liquors, 403 S. Railroad Ave.

Paxton Police Sgt. Robert Yates said the man walked into the store and asked to buy several cartons of cigarettes, and as the clerk was putting them into bags, the man acted like he was going to pay for them but then grabbed the cigarettes without paying and fled.