Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Marcellas M. Mayberry, 31, of Paxton, for aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery.

• Madison M. Morscheiser, 19, of Paxton, for aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery.



Civil law violations

• Aaron Joseph Fortner, 18, of Roberts, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Wilbur A. White, 57, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Levi M. Davis, 19, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Corey M. McPhee, 22, of Milford, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Brenadine V. Samet, 74, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Aaron Joseph Fortner, 18, of Roberts, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Misty L. Williams, 45, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Roger W. Schroeder, 52, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kevin A. Brucker, 50, of Melvin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Justin R. Evans, 34, of Hoffman Estates, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Benjamin B. Hou, 44, of Brookfield, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mohammad A. Moiz, 31, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Adam J. Nanzer-Oleynichak, 18, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old female from Gibson City, for a headlight violation.

• Richard D. Ousterhout, 85, of Mishawaka, Ind., for disregarding a stop sign.

• Timothy D. Burger, no age listed, of Saunemin, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Barbara L. Harvey, no age listed, of Beecher, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Travis D. French, no age listed, of Pontiac, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and failure to provide the secretary of state’s office with notice of a change of address or name.

• Danielle S. Stanford, no age listed, of Chesterton, Ind., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Leon E. Brooks, no age listed, of Victoria, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• David B. Lade, no age listed, of Bradley, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Braden P. Adams, no age listed, of Gilman, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Erik James Hedberg, no age listed, of Carbondale, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mitchell H. Sandler, no age listed, of Skokie, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Josie M. Magnabosco, no age listed, of Tinley Park, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.



Forcible entry and detainer

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Darin Brandenburg.



Small claims

• Progressive Northern Insurance Co. vs. Rachel Lane.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Larry Frechette and Lorri Frechette.



Law

• Anthony Mowrer of Paxton vs. Jonathan Fields of Farmer City and Susan Newcomb-Mowrer of Paxton.