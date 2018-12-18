Gibson City to see two contested races for alderman seats

Some Gibson City residents will have a choice on April’s election ballot for their representative on the city council.

Following the close of the filing period for candidates Monday afternoon, two contested races emerged for alderman positions in Gibson City in the April 2 consolidated election.

In Ward 2, incumbent Alderman Nelda Jordan will be opposed by newcomer Aaron Franks in seeking election to a four-year term.

In Ward 4, incumbent Alderman Laura Miller is being challenged by newcomer Denis Fisher for one available four-year term.

Running unopposed are Ward 1 Alderman Greg Houtzel for re-election to a four-year term, Ward 3 Alderman Scott Davis for re-election to a four-year term and newcomer Aaron Kafer for election to a two-year unexpired term representing Ward 3.

Ward 3 Alderman Doug Parsons did not file for re-election.

In Paxton, four of the six aldermen whose city council seats are up for election filed: Eric Evans (Ward 1), Justin Withers (Ward 2), Rob Pacey (Ward 3) and Mike Wilson (Ward 4). Also up for election but not filing as candidates were incumbents Linda Glad (Ward 1) and Bill Wylie (Ward 3).

Meanwhile, all three incumbents — but no one else — filed for re-election to the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board: Emily Tucker-Davis of Gibson City, Steve Swearingen of Melvin and Miranda Leonard of Gibson City.

For the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board, filing as candidates were incumbent Steve Pacey of Paxton and newcomer Dana Bergandine of Paxton. Up for election are the seats of Pacey, Doug Wolken of Paxton and the board’s vice president, Dave Dowling of Paxton.

For seats on the Tri-Point school board, all three incumbents up for re-election — but no one else — filed: Sharon Mogged of Piper City, the board’s vice president; Kristine Haag of Cullom, the board’s treasurer; and Theodore Conkling of Kempton, the board’s president.