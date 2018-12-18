Loda presented with new contract by water-system operator

LODA — The village board was presented last week with a proposed new contract with ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that for several years has been contracted to maintain and operate Loda’s water system.

The contract calls for the monthly fee charged to the village to be raised from $50,000 to $51,000.

Board members postponed a decision on whether to sign the contract until their January meeting.



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ Village Board President Carol Arseneau said she received notice that the village needed nine more income surveys to be filled out by residents in order to meet requirements for a grant the village is seeking for a proposed new water tower. Arseneau said she would make sure the surveys are completed.

➜ The board learned that early next year Rust Farms would begin tearing down a house on Washington Street where the new water tower is to be located. The Loda fire department has asked to use the house for training purposes before the demolition starts.

➜ The board learned that a meeting for the rezoning of the Jerry McCreary property is expected to be set for sometime in February.

➜ Village Attorney Dale Strough said the board should be prepared in January to vote on a proposed intergovernmental agreement with Loda Township.

➜ The board postponed until January taking action on a request from the Loda fire department to hold a cash bash in Loda.

➜ Year-end wage adjustments were granted to employees.

➜ Board members voted to roll over the village’s certificate of deposit at the Federated Bank in Loda. The CD contains about $8,700.

➜ Robin Ecker requested the village extend water service to her property on the east edge of Loda, but the board took no action and made plans to discuss the proposal further in January.

➜ Board members voted to give Tim Potts a $50 gift card for putting up the town’s Christmas decorations.

➜ Loda resident Paula Rossow said she has concerns that the village is expected to see a 10 percent increase in home values. Rossow said she would be hosting a meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 5 at her home to discuss with other residents her concerns, and she hopes the township assessor will be in attendance to answer questions, as well. Anyone interested in coming to the meeting is asked to email Rossow at parakeetpaula@gmail.com.

➜ The meeting ended with a Christmas celebration of cookies and coffee furnished by Rossow and Trustee Ronda Breeden.

