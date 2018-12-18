GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Richard D. Osterhout, 85, of Mishawaka, Ind., for disobeying a stop sign on Thursday, Dec. 13.

➜ A juvenile, for driving without lights when required on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

➜ Adam J. Nanzer-Oleynichak, 18, of 637 Nelson Ave., Gibson City, for speeding on Saturday, Dec. 8.

➜ Dawn R. Hobbs, 48, of 310 N. Wood St., Gibson City, for domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a penal institution on Friday, Dec. 7.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Brian Bellamy, 34, of Matteson, was arrested by Clifton police on a McDonough County warrant for failure to appear in court for manufacture and delivery of cannabis on Monday, Dec. 17.

➜ Rogelio Garcia, 25, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a controlled substance on Sunday, Dec. 16.

➜ Danielle K. Kiser, 31, of Louisville, Ky., was transported from Louisville to the Iroquois County Jail on Saturday, Dec. 15. Kiser was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for burglary and theft.

➜ David Blair, 39, of Gilman, was transported from the Will County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Friday, Dec. 14. Blair was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

➜ Michael L. Bailey, 38, of Danville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for driving under the influence on Thursday, Dec. 13.

➜ Clifford A. Mischke, 19, of Thawville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for aggravated fleeing and eluding police on Thursday, Dec. 13.

➜ Justin R. Gray, 36, of Milford, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a Livingston County warrant for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended driver’s license on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

➜ Jeanne E. Jimenez, 61, of Roberts, was transported to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City for treatment of minor injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle accident in Buckley on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The accident occurred when Jimenez was driving north on Railroad Avenue and Forest C. Hanna Jr., 87, of Onarga, was traveling south on the same road. At the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Lincoln Street, Hanna failed to yield the right-of-way and turned left into the path of Jimenez’s vehicle. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No tickets were issued.

➜ Clifford A. Mischke, 19, of Thawville, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign and driving more than 30 mph above the speed limit following a one-vehicle accident near Onarga on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The accident occurred when Mischke was driving west on County Road 1350 North and failed to stop at the T-intersection at County Road 300 East, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a ditch embankment. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Rusty Schuldt, 40, of Buckley, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for theft (over $500) on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police at Ashkum released the following list of recent activity in the area:

➜ Himanshu N. Patel, 40, of Edwardsville, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for improper parking on a roadway and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver during a traffic stop at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 294, near Ashkum. The traffic stop was conducted after a state trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver headed north on the interstate at milepost 287. During the traffic stop, Patel allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment.

➜ Randy R. Barwegen, 58, of Sheldon, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after state police responded to a one-vehicle crash at 12:16 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 1700 East in Iroquois County.

Barwegen showed signs of alcohol impairment, police said.

➜ Patrick J. Mulligan, 43, of Ashkum, was arrested for fleeing and eluding a police officer, driving on a revoked driver’s license and driving 35-plus mph above the speed limit on Wednesday, Dec. 12, in connection with an incident two days earlier in Iroquois County. Around 10:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, a state trooper saw a northbound vehicle on Interstate 57 near milepost 291 traveling at 116 mph in a

70-mph speed zone. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle exited I-57 at the Ashkum exit and continued traveling at a high rate of speed. It was later discovered that the driver of the vehicle was Mulligan, who was located and arrested at his home.

➜ Anfernee J. Kelly, 20, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of 30-100 grams of cannabis and ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 5:37 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in Iroquois County. The traffic stop was initiated after a state trooper saw Kelly driving south on Interstate 57 near milepost 299 at a high rate of speed. A search of the vehicle revealed 92 grams of cannabis.