Ford County Board cancels meeting on wind farms

PAXTON — The Ford County Board canceled a special meeting that was scheduled for Thursday night to discuss proposed changes to the county’s ordinance regulating wind farms.

Ford County Board Chairman Bob Lindgren of rural Loda released a statement just hours before the meeting was to occur at the courthouse in Paxton, stating that the board will reschedule the meeting in January.

“The board apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and wants to thank the citizens of Ford County for their interest and input in the wind energy conversion system ordinance amendments,” Lindgren said.

Thursday’s meeting was to be the board’s second special meeting held on the topic of wind farms since Dec. 1, when four newcomers joined the 12-member board. The board’s zoning committee also met for two hours earlier this month to try to hash out some of the changes to the ordinance that was originally enacted in 2009.

County board members began reviewing the ordinance in fall 2017 — following complaints from residents in the Kempton area who live near the Kelly Creek Wind Farm — and implemented a moratorium on the issuance of any more special-use permits for wind farms until the board completes the ordinance changes, which are expected to include increased setbacks between wind turbines and homes and strengthened decommissioning requirements.