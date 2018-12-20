Park board won't issue bonds in 2019

PAXTON — Paxton landowners will pay less in property taxes to the local park district next summer.

The park district’s board of commissioners voted 4-0 Wednesday to approve the district’s tax levy ordinance for the 2019 fiscal year, showing $102,500 in property taxes to be collected next summer, down from the $202,380 collected this year.

The difference was primarily due to the board declining to issue another $100,000 general obligation bond. It marked the first time since 2007 when a general obligation bond was not adopted by the district and added to its annual property tax levy.

Requested in the levy are collections for the district’s corporate fund ($48,500), recreation fund ($36,500), Social Security fund ($9,000), Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund ($6,000) and audit fund ($2,500).



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The board discussed how some bids received for various projects did not account for the contractors being required to pay the state-mandated prevailing wage to their employees. “As a board of a government entity in the state of Illinois, we were — and always will be — unable to accept any bid for work that does not include the prevailing wage,” noted Recreation Director Neal McKenry.

➜ The board discussed the need to “follow through on getting a dead tree or two removed” from park district property, McKenry said.

➜ McKenry revealed in his director’s report that 295 kids in kindergarten through fifth grade had signed up for the district’s youth basketball leagues. “That is more than we’ve had in at least eight years,” McKenry said. Twenty-three teams are also signed up for the adult basketball Sunday league. “(That’s) also more than we’ve had in the past several years, at least,” McKenry said.

➜ McKenry said registration is being offered for January youth programs, including ballet, karate and gymnastics.

➜ The board learned that an estimated 150 kids and 250 people overall attended the district’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 8.

➜ The board set its next meeting for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Paxton Civic Center, 601 S. Fall St. It will be the last meeting for the district’s attorney, Ross Sorensen, who has served as its attorney since 2013 when Bob Martensen relinquished his duties. According to McKenry, the board is “in the process of looking to find and hire a new attorney for the park district and a recording secretary for board meetings.”