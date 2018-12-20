Paxton residents charged with battery for breaking child's thighbone

PAXTON — Two Paxton residents face felony battery charges for allegedly fracturing the thighbone of a child during an October incident.

Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian this week filed one count each of aggravated battery of a child, a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, against Marcellas M. Mayberry, 31, and Madison M. Morscheiser, 19, who both listed an address at 800 S. High St., Apt. 4.

According to charging documents filed in Ford County Circuit Court, the two allegedly caused the leg of a female family member under age 13 to be “turned in such a way as to cause a spiral fracture of (her) femur.”

The incident occurred on Oct. 20.

There was no probable-cause affidavit filed in court, and both Killian and Paxton Police Sgt. Robert Yates declined to provide further details about the alleged crime, saying that it was an “ongoing investigation.”

The two were arrested Monday, Dec. 17, with bond set at $25,000. As of Thursday, Mayberry had been released from the Ford County Jail after posting 10 percent of his bond, while Morscheiser remained in custody. As a condition of bond, neither is to have contact with the victim.

Both have been ordered to appear with their respective public defenders in Judge Matt Fitton’s courtroom for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14.

Upon conviction, the Class X felony carries a sentence ranging from six to 30 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine, while the Class 2 felony carries penalties ranging from probation to up to three to seven years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine, according to truth-in-sentencing guidelines.