City to give signs to state-champion GCMS football program's players, coaches, cheerleaders

GIBSON CITY — Every player, coach and cheerleader in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s football program — all 80 of them — will receive a metal sign from the City of Gibson commemorating the program’s second straight state championship.

The vinyl-covered aluminum signs — measuring 24-by-18 inches — look “just like a regular ‘no parking’ sign or any kind of street sign,” Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey said, except that they will display a different message: “GCMS 2018 IHSA Class 2A Football State Champions Back 2 Back.”

The GCMS Falcons defeated previously unbeaten Maroa-Forsyth 35-16 last month to finish undefeated for the 2018 season and win their second consecutive IHSA Class 2A state championship.

Dickey said city officials wanted to do their part in honoring the team that has made the city so proud.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for their hard work and effort,” Dickey said. “It was a group effort, and it’s pretty awesome that they did it two years in a row, especially. That doesn’t happen very often, so it’s pretty special.”

The city provided the metal for the signs and paid $800 — $10 per sign — to Joe Durham of Signs of Success in Gibson City to put vinyl over them, Dickey said.

Before the signs were made, Dickey said he contacted aldermen individually to get their feedback, and all were in favor of making the signs for the football program.

The city council is expected to formally approve the expense at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at City Hall, 101 E. 8th St., Dickey said.

Earlier this month, council members voted to spend $125 on a wrap-around sign recognizing the football team. The wrap is to cover the Lighted Christmas Parade sign near the Bank of Gibson City until shortly before next year’s Lighted Christmas Parade.

Alderman Laura Miller said she also wanted the city to install permanent signage at the edge of town honoring both the 2018 and 2017 state-champion football squads. Dickey said the Illinois Department of Transportation would likely remove the existing 2017 signs and replace them with 2018 ones. Dickey requested Miller discuss options with City Superintendent Randy Stauffer.

Also at Wednesday’s council meeting, the council is expected to approve an amended ordinance prohibiting sexual harassment among employees, approve Dickey’s appointment of Paul Phillips to the pool board and approve Dickey’s appointment of Dave Crow to the city’s planning commission.