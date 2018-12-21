Cops delivering free Christmas meals to Ford County families

Posing with food baskets, hams and turkeys to be delivered Friday to families in need in Ford County are, from left, Gibson City Police Chief Adam Rosendahl, Ford County sheriff’s deputy Dave Kaeding and Paxton Police Sgt. Robert Yates.

PAXTON — When Ford County sheriff’s deputy Dave Kaeding visits homes each year to deliver to families a free Christmas meal, sometimes they don’t answer the door.

“Some families are pretty proud and they won’t answer the door, but we know they will need it (so we leave it on their doorstep) and they’ll come get it when we leave,” Kaeding said.

Others, Kaeding said, are brought to tears.

“Some people are in tears — ya know, hugging and thanking us,” Kaeding said. “Most people are very, very grateful. Times are tough for everybody sometimes.”

About 50 families in Ford County were to receive a free Christmas meal on Friday, courtesy of the Illini Lodge 17 Fraternal Order of Police’s food basket program.

Kaeding stopped by the Paxton Police Department on Friday morning, towing 56 food baskets, along with hams and turkeys, using a trailer attached to his sport-utility vehicle.

Kaeding said he was going to deliver most of the food boxes to families in need himself, but also was going to give some to the Paxton Police Department, Gibson City Police Department and Ford County Public Health Department for each agency to distribute to families in the area.

Each food basket contains a “complete meal,” Kaeding said, including milk, eggs, cookies, fruit, celery, carrots, potatoes, green beans, butter, Jell-O and marshmallows. Each family receiving a food basket was also to receive a ham and possibly a turkey also — depending on the size of the family. Meats Plus in Loda donated the 50 turkeys to be given away, Kaeding said.

Families were selected to receive the food baskets — each valued around $40 to $45 — based on their financial need. They were identified by the participating agencies.

It helps the families, Kaeding said, because “they don’t have to worry about the food, so they can maybe buy an extra present or something for the kid or for the husband or for the wife.”

Kaeding said officers represented by Illini Lodge 17 also were to distribute food baskets in neighboring Champaign County on Friday. Between Ford and Champaign counties, 375 food baskets were to be given out in all.

Illini Lodge 17 solicits funds each year for its food basket program, along with providing child safety seats and sending kids to summer camp.

The labor union represents officers from the Champaign Police Department, Rantoul Police Department, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, University of Illinois Police Department, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Mahomet Police Department, Tolono Police Department, Gibson City Police Department, Fisher Police Department and Paxton Police Department.